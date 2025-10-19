LIVE TV
Home > India > Watch Ayodhya Deepotsav Video: Breathtaking Visuals Of Thousands Of Worshippers Go Viral On Choti Diwali

Watch Ayodhya Deepotsav Video: Breathtaking Visuals Of Thousands Of Worshippers Go Viral On Choti Diwali

Ayodhya set a new Guinness World Record during the ninth Deepotsav on October 19, 2025, as 26,17,215 diyas illuminated 56 ghats. The grand celebration reflected Ayodhya’s spiritual heritage, with thousands of devotees and volunteers lighting lamps under drone monitoring.

Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Deepawali, in Ayodhya (PHOTO: ANI/X)
Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Deepawali, in Ayodhya (PHOTO: ANI/X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 19, 2025 21:45:20 IST

Watch Ayodhya Deepotsav Video: Breathtaking Visuals Of Thousands Of Worshippers Go Viral On Choti Diwali

On Sunday (October 19), Ayodhya saw a glorious celebration as the ninth edition of Deepotsav was celebrated with 26,17,215 lakh diyas being lit up in 56 ghats- an event that sought to create a new Guinness World Record.

The ceremony demonstrated the cultural splendor and spiritual tradition of Ayodhya, and thousands of believers and volunteers came to the scene.

Uttar Pradesh records a new Guinness World Record at Deepotsav

After thousands of lamps were lit simultaneously by millions of people in the grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, has made its name in the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest number of earthen lights (diyas) were lit in a single place. Guinness representatives officially confirmed it by counting with the help of drones.

Watch the video here: 

During the festivals, 2,128 priests, scholars, and Vedic experts engaged in a grand Sarayu Aarti to make the scene divine on the banks of the Saryu River. This ritualistic act with chants and music lit Ayodhya with sacred rapture and devotion.

This not only became a new world record but also increased the image of Ayodhya as a world of faith, heritage and unity and the Deepotsav became one of the most recognisable cultural events in India.

A large group of volunteers, headed by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, came down to Ram Ki Paidi, a row of ghats along the Saryu River, early in the morning and laid down the lamps and prepared them. More than 33,000 workers in various industries were engaged to synchronise lighting, and Professor Sant Sharan Mishra, who was in charge of Deepotsav Nodal officer, confirmed that diyas were distributed and placed in all 56 ghats.

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 9:45 PM IST
Watch Ayodhya Deepotsav Video: Breathtaking Visuals Of Thousands Of Worshippers Go Viral On Choti Diwali

QUICK LINKS