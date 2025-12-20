WATCH | Big Boost To India’s First Human Spaceflight Gaganyaan, ISRO Successfully Tests Drogue Parachutes

You Might Be Interested In

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday has successfully conducted a series of Key qualification tests for drogue parachutes. This test carried out to develop a deceleration system for the Gaganyaan Crew Module.

The union minister for science and technology, Jitendra Singh said that “ISRO successfully completed the Drogue Parachute Deployment Qualification Tests for the Gaganyaan Crew Module at the RTRS facility of TBRL, Chandigarh, during 18–19 December 2025.”









Union minister further said “performance and reliability” of drogue parachutes under varying flight conditions, adding that this was an “important step” in qualifying the parachute system for India’s human spaceflight mission. “Heartening to note that India has moved one more step closer to its first Human Space mission #Gaganyaan,” minister said.