LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Home > India > Watch | ‘CCTV Near Toilets, Forced To Bathe In Open’: 600 Women Constables Protest At Gorakhpur PAC Camp

Watch | ‘CCTV Near Toilets, Forced To Bathe In Open’: 600 Women Constables Protest At Gorakhpur PAC Camp

Around 600 trainee women constables at Gorakhpur’s PAC camp protested on July 23, citing overcrowded conditions, lack of water, food, fans, and privacy. They even alleged cameras near toilets. Administration assured improvements, resolved power issues, and dismissed camera claims. No arrests; trainee-led protest leads to prompt remedial action.

Nearly 600 trainee women constables protested poor living conditions at Gorakhpur’s PAC camp.
Nearly 600 trainee women constables protested poor living conditions at Gorakhpur’s PAC camp.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 23, 2025 22:11:25 IST

A massive protest erupted on Wednesday at the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) training centre in Bichhiya, Gorakhpur, where around 600 trainee women constables staged a dharna over severe facility shortages including lack of drinking water, food, electricity, and bathing arrangements. The camp was originally built to accommodate only 360 women.

The protest occurred just two days after the trainees had reported to the camp. Unable to stay in the stifling living conditions, the women exited their barrack and protested together, chanting slogans and calling for action. A number of videos of the protest went viral almost immediately on social media platforms.

“Why Did You Send Us Here If There’s No Space?”

One woman, visibly distressed, asked in a video: “When there is no water, no light, no fan, and we have to bathe in the open, why were we even sent here?”

Another trainee pointed out, “If there was no space in Bichhiya, why were we shifted from Moradabad?” The women alleged that their complaints were met with abuse from instructors, rather than support.

In a shocking claim, some also alleged that CCTV cameras were installed near the toilets, compromising their privacy. Protesters demanded their immediate removal.

PAC Officials Respond, Promise Action

As tensions heightened, PAC Commandant Anand Kumar and CO Deepanshi Rathore arrived at the site and interacted with the protesting trainees. After a prolonged discussion, the women returned to their rooms after guarantees were made in addressing their demands.

In an official release, ADG PAC Preetinder Singh stated that the water crisis was due to a temporary power outage, which was resolved. He added that other arrangements for water supply have also been made.

Regarding the camera allegations, the ADG called them false and stressed that a thorough check found no CCTV cameras near the toilet area.

Instructor Suspended, Warning Over Social Media Rumors

The officer also confirmed that a PTI (Physical Training Instructor) accused of verbally abusing the trainees has been suspended. He also indicated that strict actions would be taken against anyone spreading unsubstantiated rumours on social media about the incident. 

No Arrests: Investigations Underway

There have been no arrests or injuries in relation to the protest, but the protest has elicited an internal investigations response. The authorities have indicated that steps are being taken to ensure such lapses do not happen again in the future. 

The women trainees have returned to their training, but the incident has initiated new discussions about the treatment and accommodation of police recruits, especially female recruits, in every jurisdiction across the country.

ALSO READ: ‘1.29 crore Bighas Of Govt Land Under Encroachment’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Eviction A Lifelong Task

Tags: GorakhpurPAC campwomen constables

RELATED News

India Hits 20% Ethanol Blending: What It Means For Billions In Savings And CO2 Reduction?
RBI Sees Resilience In India’s Economy: What’s Driving Strong Growth In Agriculture And Services?
Decoding National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Brought To Rectify Issues Flagged By WADA In 2022 Act
Critical Mineral Supply Crisis: Can Bilateral Talks With China Hold The Key? Prof. C. Veeramani Explains
Himachal Monsoon Havoc: 137 Dead, 344 Roads Blocked, Power And Water Hit Across Districts

More News

Why Is President Trump Targeting Harvard’s International Student Program? Here’s What You Need To Know
Why A2 Ghee Is The Healthiest Fat You Can Eat? Everything You Should Know About This Emerging Modern Day Super Food
Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding? Over 90 Ukrainians Stuck At Georgia Border
Watch | ‘CCTV Near Toilets, Forced To Bathe In Open’: 600 Women Constables Protest At Gorakhpur PAC Camp
Maldives: PM Modi’s Visit Marks Diplomatic Reset Not Just Symbolism, Says Ex Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid
Lady Gaga’s Quick Recovery After Tripping At Vegas Concert Stuns Fans, Watch!
Indian Man Brutally Attacked in Dublin’s Tallaght; Embassy Condemns Racist Assault, Offers Full Support
Actress Tanushree Dutta Breaks Down on Camera: ‘I am not well… please help me’
Chris Hemsworth To Play Second Lead In Robert Downey Jr Starrer Avengers: Doomsday
Ravi Kishan Replaces Sanjay Dutt In ‘Son of Sardaar 2,’ Actor Spills Shocking Tea
Watch | ‘CCTV Near Toilets, Forced To Bathe In Open’: 600 Women Constables Protest At Gorakhpur PAC Camp

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch | ‘CCTV Near Toilets, Forced To Bathe In Open’: 600 Women Constables Protest At Gorakhpur PAC Camp

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch | ‘CCTV Near Toilets, Forced To Bathe In Open’: 600 Women Constables Protest At Gorakhpur PAC Camp
Watch | ‘CCTV Near Toilets, Forced To Bathe In Open’: 600 Women Constables Protest At Gorakhpur PAC Camp
Watch | ‘CCTV Near Toilets, Forced To Bathe In Open’: 600 Women Constables Protest At Gorakhpur PAC Camp
Watch | ‘CCTV Near Toilets, Forced To Bathe In Open’: 600 Women Constables Protest At Gorakhpur PAC Camp

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?