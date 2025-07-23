Watch | ‘CCTV Near Toilets, Forced To Bathe In Open’: 600 Women Constables Protest At Gorakhpur PAC Camp

A massive protest erupted on Wednesday at the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) training centre in Bichhiya, Gorakhpur, where around 600 trainee women constables staged a dharna over severe facility shortages including lack of drinking water, food, electricity, and bathing arrangements. The camp was originally built to accommodate only 360 women.

VIDEO | UP: Women trainee constables protest outside “26th Vahini PAC Gorakhpur’ demanding basic amenities at the centre. (Source: Third Party)

The protest occurred just two days after the trainees had reported to the camp. Unable to stay in the stifling living conditions, the women exited their barrack and protested together, chanting slogans and calling for action. A number of videos of the protest went viral almost immediately on social media platforms.

“Why Did You Send Us Here If There’s No Space?”

One woman, visibly distressed, asked in a video: “When there is no water, no light, no fan, and we have to bathe in the open, why were we even sent here?”

Another trainee pointed out, “If there was no space in Bichhiya, why were we shifted from Moradabad?” The women alleged that their complaints were met with abuse from instructors, rather than support.

In a shocking claim, some also alleged that CCTV cameras were installed near the toilets, compromising their privacy. Protesters demanded their immediate removal.

PAC Officials Respond, Promise Action

As tensions heightened, PAC Commandant Anand Kumar and CO Deepanshi Rathore arrived at the site and interacted with the protesting trainees. After a prolonged discussion, the women returned to their rooms after guarantees were made in addressing their demands.

In an official release, ADG PAC Preetinder Singh stated that the water crisis was due to a temporary power outage, which was resolved. He added that other arrangements for water supply have also been made.

Regarding the camera allegations, the ADG called them false and stressed that a thorough check found no CCTV cameras near the toilet area.

Instructor Suspended, Warning Over Social Media Rumors

The officer also confirmed that a PTI (Physical Training Instructor) accused of verbally abusing the trainees has been suspended. He also indicated that strict actions would be taken against anyone spreading unsubstantiated rumours on social media about the incident.

No Arrests: Investigations Underway

There have been no arrests or injuries in relation to the protest, but the protest has elicited an internal investigations response. The authorities have indicated that steps are being taken to ensure such lapses do not happen again in the future.

The women trainees have returned to their training, but the incident has initiated new discussions about the treatment and accommodation of police recruits, especially female recruits, in every jurisdiction across the country.

