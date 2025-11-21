Watch: Pappu Yadav Lies Down On Floor, Tries To Pacify Congress Workers As They Raise Slogans Of ‘Ticket Chori Hua Hai’ After Shocking Bihar Election Loss

Congress hit a rough patch on Thursday, November 20. Party workers gathered at Sadakat Ashram in Patna, venting their anger over how tickets got handed out during the Bihar Assembly elections.

Party workers wanted answers, not excuses, after what they saw as a complete mess. Purnea MP Pappu Yadav stepped in himself, he just sat down on the floor with the protesters, trying to talk things through and calm everyone down.

Congress Erupts in Patna: Workers Protest Ticket Distribution

People weren’t just upset they were furious. Congress barely scraped up six seats as part of the Grand Alliance, and workers blamed senior leaders for backing the wrong candidates.

They shouted, “Ticket thief, leave the seat,” calling out state Congress president Rajesh Ram, in-charge Krishna Allavaru, and even Pappu Yadav and Akhilesh Singh.

“Krishna Allavaru ne Bihar Congress ko BARBAD kiya..Bottom se bhi niche pahuchaya” Pappu Yadav tries to pacify Congress netas but they don’t seem to be buying vote chori narrative They say “ticket chori” hua hai Congress SIR Vote Chori narrative punctured by their own pic.twitter.com/3xKTLN2pdl — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) November 21, 2025

Bihar Cadre Blames Leadership for Poor Poll Performance

One protester summed it up: “The tickets were given to the wrong candidates. This is why our position is weak today.” The anger ran deep. Workers wanted top leaders to quit, throwing around accusations of selling tickets and playing favorites.

Congress tried to show it was in control. The party fired off formal notices to 43 leaders including ex-ministers, MLAs, and district committee heads warning them to fall in line, or else.

The list had some big names: Afaq Alam, Anand Madhav, Chhatrapati Yadav, Veena Shahi, Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh, and Kanchana Kumari. The message was clear: mess with the party’s unity or image, and you’re looking at up to six years of expulsion.

Political analysts see these protests as a sign of real trouble at the grassroots. Discontent is bubbling over, and it could knock Congress off balance right when they need to pull together for the next election. Pappu Yadav’s move to sit with the protesters was about damage control, sure, but the bigger problem getting everyone back on the same page and rebuilding trust—won’t be fixed overnight.

Now, Congress has to find a way to patch things up with its own workers, make some tough changes, and win back both credibility and voters in Bihar’s tough political scene. The road ahead looks anything but easy.

