Watch, Restaurant In Delhi Denies Entry To Woman In Indian Attire

A video from Delhi’s Pitampura area went viral after a couple claimed a restaurant denied them entry because the woman wore traditional Indian clothes. The man alleged the staff allowed people in revealing outfits but stopped them for wearing Indian attire. The restaurant owner Neeraj Agarwal denied these claims and said long waiting hours may have caused confusion.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 8, 2025 21:43:50 IST

A viral video on social media shows a couple alleging that a Pitampura-based restaurant, Tubata, denied them entry because the woman was wearing traditional Indian clothes. The man in the video claimed that guests wearing Indian attire were not allowed inside, while others in revealing clothes were permitted without issue. The video also includes accusations of misbehaviour by the restaurant staff and disrespect towards Indian culture. The clip sparked widespread criticism online, with many users calling out the restaurant’s conduct and questioning its treatment of guests based on their appearance.

Restaurant Owner Denies Allegations of Discrimination

Neeraj Agarwal, the owner of Tubata, addressed the controversy and denied claims of any dress code-related discrimination. He said, “There is nothing like that, we welcome everyone, irrespective of whether they are dressed in Indian attire or Western attire.”

He explained that the restaurant has been fully booked for the past 15 days and that there was a long waiting period on the day of the incident. “Maybe they felt bad because they had to wait,” he added. Agarwal stated that the restaurant only expects prior reservations to manage heavy footfall.

Delhi Government Orders Probe into Viral Video Incident

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra confirmed that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took notice of the viral video and instructed officials to conduct a probe. Mishra said, “This is unacceptable in Delhi,” and shared that the restaurant owner has promised no restrictions will be placed on attire. A notice was placed outside the restaurant that reads, “All types of Indian attire is allowed in the restaurant.” The statement supports Agarwal’s claim that the establishment does not reject entry based on traditional or cultural clothing.

Restaurant Issues Clarification and Offers Apology

Following the backlash, the restaurant issued a clarification and apologised for the confusion. A representative appeared in a video shared by Minister Kapil Mishra, confirming that all guests—regardless of what they wear—are welcome, including those in Indian ethnic wear. To show goodwill, the restaurant announced a special discount on Rakshabandhan for women who visit wearing traditional Indian clothing. This gesture came as a response to growing calls for accountability from both social media users and local authorities.

Public Reactions Show Mixed Opinions on Social Media

The video led to a heated debate on various online platforms. Several users criticised the restaurant and demanded that the government take strict action. Some even suggested closing down the eatery. On the other hand, a section of users defended the restaurant, saying it had the right to set its own entry rules as a private business. While the issue sparked strong emotions, the restaurant’s apology and government involvement helped bring clarity to the situation and calm some of the tension online.

