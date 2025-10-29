LIVE TV
Watch Video: President Droupadi Murmu Takes Sortie In Rafale Fighter Jet At Ambala Air Force Base

At the Air Force Station, Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh was present as the president took off in the Rafale. President Murmu was formally given a guard of honour prior to her Rafale sortie at the Ambala Air Force Station.

President Murmu becomes first President to take sortie in Rafale jet (ANI)

Published By: NewsX Desk
Last updated: October 29, 2025 11:58:04 IST

At Ambala Air Force Station, President and Supreme Commander Droupadi Murmu carried out a sortie using a Rafale fighter aircraft. At the Air Force Station, Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh was present as the president took off in the Rafale. President Murmu was formally given a guard of honour prior to her Rafale sortie at the Ambala Air Force Station.

On April 8, 2023, the President flew in a Sukhoi SU-30 MKI fighter jet at Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam.

“The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, will visit Ambala, Haryana tomorrow, where she will take a sortie in a Rafale,” according to a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan issued on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Murmu inaugurated the opening plenary of the Eighth Session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly (ISA) in the national capital, according to a release from the President’s Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the ISA stands as a symbol of humanity’s shared aspiration–to harness solar energy for inclusion, dignity, and collective prosperity.

The President said that climate change is affecting the entire world. Urgent and concrete steps need to be taken to deal with this threat. India is committed to combating climate change and is taking determined steps. She highlighted that ISA represents a significant step towards addressing this global challenge by encouraging the adoption and use of solar energy.

The President said, “The idea of inclusion defines India’s development journey. Our experience in illuminating homes in the remotest areas confirms our belief that energy equity is the foundation of social equity. Access to affordable and clean energy empowers communities, drives the local economy, and opens up opportunities that extend well beyond the provision of electricity,” adding that solar energy is not merely about power generation but also about empowerment and inclusive development.

The President said, “We should work with more dedication not only for our own countries but for the entire world, and not only for the present generation but for future generations.”

She further expressed confidence that the deliberations and decisions of this Assembly will serve as a milestone in the production of solar energy, contributing to the building of an inclusive and equitable world.

With inputs from ANI

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 11:44 AM IST
QUICK LINKS