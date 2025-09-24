"We condemn politicisation of such an issue": West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja on Kolkata waterlogging

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 23 (ANI): Bengal Minister Shashi Panja on Tuesday slammed the BJP for “politicisation” of severe waterlogging in several parts of Kolkata following heavy rainfall and said that the Trinamool Congress government is taking all necessary steps to manage the crisis.

“There is waterlogging in some parts of Kolkata and some people have lost their lives as well. Kolkata Municipal Corporation is doing its work. CM Mamata Banerjee is taking all possible steps to overcome this situation,” Panja said.

She criticised the BJP for politicising the issue, stating, “BJP is just opposing the state government on social media. When there was waterlogging in Delhi and Gurugram, there was no action from the BJP. Today, they are speaking a lot about the situation in Kolkata. We condemn politicisation of such an issue.”

Earlier in a post shared on X, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) said, “Kolkata has faced a cloudburst of unprecedented intensity, with overnight rainfall measuring 1,423.2 mm across major neighbourhoods. KMC workers are clearing blockages, pumps have been deployed, control rooms are fully operational, and emergency services remain on high alert to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens.”

https://x.com/AITCofficial/status/1970417805569978749

The TMC further called for solidarity, urging political parties to prioritise humanitarian concerns. “In moments like these, one expects solidarity and compassion. Yet, BJP chooses cynicism over concern. Politics can wait, humanity cannot. Sadly, BJP fails to grasp this simple distinction,” AITC further said in a post.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief over the deaths of people who lost their lives due to an electrocution incident following the cloudburst.

CM stated, “I have never seen rain like this. I feel so bad for the people who have lost their lives in the cloudburst. I have told schools to give a holiday today, and even office-goers should not come to work. Even tomorrow, you should not come”.

The Chief Minister said, “I heard 7-8 people have died due to electrocution. It is so unfortunate that people have lost their lives. Their families must all be given jobs by the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation Limited (CESC Ltd.), I am saying this clearly. We will also do whatever is possible to help. Even our houses are submerged; we are all suffering. I am feeling so bad for the Pujo pandals as well. Is this not the duty of the CESC to be more mindful? Electricity is supplied by CESC, not us. It is their duty to ensure people do not suffer because of this. They will do business here, but not modernize here? They should send people to the field and fix this.”

CM Banerjee said that she was closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Police and the Chief Secretary. “I am in constant touch with the Mayor, Chief Secretary, and the police. Farakka is not dredged properly, so every time it rains in Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand, Mumbai, Delhi, everywhere there is waterlogging. This time, the rain is slightly unusual”.

Banerjee added, “More water will come. There will be more waterlogging. There is high tide in the Ganga river from Mahalaya. Where will we pump out the water? There is no place to go, it will again have to go to the Ganga only. Where will we send this water, it is full of Bihar and UP’s water. I would implore all private sector workers to also not come to work, calamities affect all equally. The Centre has cut our money through GST, and all our funds are going to deal with these calamities”, she claimed.

The Government of West Bengal’s Education Department has declared school holidays due to the heavy rainfall forecast in West Bengal for the next two days. Additionally, government-sponsored primary, upper primary, and higher secondary schools have also been requested to remain closed.

Meanwhile, operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport were severely affected on Tuesday as bad weather led to the cancellation of 30 flights and delays to 42 others. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.