‘We Have Different Ideologies, But It Doesn’t Mean…’ Kangana Ranaut Slams Congress Over Anti-Modi Slogans, Demands Apology For ‘Hurting Entire Nation’

Says Political Rivalry Cannot Justify Wishing Death; Kiren Rijiju Seeks Apology in Parliament

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday strongly condemned remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Congress mega rally, calling them unacceptable and deeply hurtful. Demanding an apology from the opposition, Ranaut said political rivalry does not give anyone the right to wish death upon a democratically elected leader.

Slamming the Congress over the issue, the actor-turned-politician underlined that ideological differences should never cross the line into hatred.

“In which civilised country are public announcements for someone’s killing made at public events?… We have different ideologies, but it doesn’t mean that we are enemies and would wish death upon someone… The entire country is hurt because he is democratically elected PM… This is not right… An apology must be made because if we have such opposition leaders, they will not set a good precedent before the world…” she stated.

Rijiju Seeks Apology from Opposition Leaders

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also demanded an apology from the Congress leadership. He said the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, should apologise on the floor of Parliament for the alleged threat to Prime Minister Modi’s life made by Congress workers.

“We are working for the country, and it is most unfortunate and tragic that Congress workers openly declared to dig the grave of Prime Minister Modi,” Rijiju said while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

Emphasizing democratic values, Rijiju added that political rivalry should not be mistaken for enmity. “The workers and leaders of the Congress and the BJP are political rivals, not enemies. We propagate different ideologies but work together for a developed India as dreamt by Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

Controversial Statement at Ramlila Maidan Rally

The controversy erupted following a Congress rally held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday against alleged “vote chori.” According to Rijiju, some Congress workers at the rally threatened to dig the grave of the Prime Minister.

Congress leader Manju Lata Meena, Jaipur women’s Congress district president, allegedly made the controversial remark during the rally. She said, “Modi teri kabar khudegi, aaj nahin toh kal khudegi” (Modi, your grave will be dug soon, if not today, then tomorrow).

Defending her statement, Meena claimed she was merely reflecting public anger over alleged vote rigging. “There is so much anger among the public regarding vote rigging. They (BJP) have formed these governments by rigging votes, and the Election Commission is also acting according to their instructions. He (PM Modi) doesn’t talk about employment, youth, women, or farmers. He distracts from the issues,” she said.

The remarks have triggered sharp political reactions, further intensifying the war of words between the BJP and the Congress.

All Inputs From ANI.

