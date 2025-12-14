‘Never Allowed Its Territory’: India Rejects Bangladesh’s Allegations Of Allowing Hostile Activities, Here’s What Triggered The Diplomatic Exchange

India pushed back hard on Sunday after Bangladesh accused it of letting hostile activities happen on Indian soil. The spat came just hours after Bangladesh’s foreign ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma, upset about some comments former prime minister Sheikh Hasina made while in India.

MEA Pushes Back After Bangladesh Accuses India of Allowing Hostile Activities

“India totally rejects what the interim government of Bangladesh is claiming,” the Ministry of External Affairs shot back, responding to Dhaka’s earlier press note.

India went on to say it’s never let its territory be used against “the friendly people of Bangladesh,” and repeated its call for elections in Bangladesh that are free, fair, and open to everyone.

So, what set off this diplomatic back-and-forth? Bangladesh’s foreign ministry said it was worried about Hasina’s “incendiary” remarks from India and pointed out that some Awami League members are also now in India.

India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim Government of Bangladesh in its press note dated 14 December 2025. We have consistently reiterated our position in favour of free, fair, inclusive and credible elections being held in Bangladesh in a peaceful… pic.twitter.com/coMKUqr53R — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2025

Why India and Bangladesh Are Sparring Over Sheikh Hasina

Hasina, who’s 78, has actually been in India since August 5 last year. She fled Bangladesh after mass protests toppled her government.

Just last month, a special tribunal in Dhaka sentenced her to death for “crimes against humanity” during the brutal crackdown on student protests in 2024.

India’s response? It put the ball in Bangladesh’s court, saying it’s up to the interim government there to keep things stable. “We expect the interim government of Bangladesh to do what it takes to maintain law and order, especially for peaceful elections,” the MEA said.

Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh are set for February 12, the first since last year’s turmoil. Regional players are watching closely.

Meanwhile, the Awami League isn’t buying it. They’ve rejected the upcoming elections, arguing that the interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, isn’t neutral. “There’s no way to guarantee a fair, normal environment where people’s will actually matters,” the party said last week.

Yunus’s government says it’s moving ahead with the vote, boycott or not.

