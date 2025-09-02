‘We Have Got What We Wanted’: Manoj Jarange Patil Accepts Government Resolution On Maratha reservation

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has broken his fast unto death on September 2, 2025, Tuesday by accepting the Government Resolution (GR) given by the Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee on Maratha Reservation. Cabinet subcommittee head Radhakrishana Vikhe Patil has thanked Mr Patil for accepting the government’s proposal and breaking his fast. Manoj Jarange Patil opened his fast by drinking juice and also broke down in tears. “Today is Diwali for us as we have got what we wanted,” Mr Patil said as reported by the ANI.

When did Manoj Jarange Patil commenced his hunger strike?

An indefinite hunger strike was Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil had commenced an indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Friday (August 29, 2025). He was in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan and sought the inclusion of the Maratha community into the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. He had also announced his decision to stop drinking water from September 1, 2025 (Monday). Mr Patil said, “Since the government is not listening to our demands, I will stop drinking water from tomorrow (Monday). I was drinking water but now I am going to stop. I will not leave Mumbai till we get a reservation.”

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule meets Manoj Jarange Patil

The leader of the Nationalist Congress Party- Sharadchandra Pawar NCP (SP), Supriya Sule had met the Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil. Supriya Sule said, “From the very first day, I have been demanding that this issue be discussed in a democracy. This government has received such a big mandate. My humble request to the Chief Minister is to hold a discussion and take an urgent decision. Their own slogan is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, so ensure development for all” as reported in the PTI.

