We Women Want Conclave: Ekta Kapoor on Entertainment, Empowerment, and Her Legacy

At the 2025 We Women Want Conclave and Shakti Awards, media powerhouse and Padma Shri awardee Ekta Kapoor captivated audiences in a candid conversation. Ekta Kapoor is also known for transforming Indian television and content and was honoured with the Excellence in Entertainment.

“Entertainment is My Brand”

Ekta Kapoor said in a rather light-hearted tone, “I can’t get an award for fashion, but I’ll take one for entertainment.” She further said that brand is about having your own style, not just in fashion, but in content and life. Describing herself as “badass,” she revealed that Balaji Telefilms operates on a simple formula: to be “more felt and less understood.” From niche films like Lutera to mass TV shows, her mantra remains clear: impact through entertainment.

Why “Kyunki 2” Now?

Speaking about the return of the iconic serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she said the reboot aims to complete 2,000 episodes. Kapoor stressed the need to reflect real, often ignored experiences of women, “We’re not fighting the same battles anymore, but we’re still battling.”

OTT, TV, and Disrupting the Norms

On the rise of OTT platforms, Kapoor said, “OTT is a blessing for any form of content,” citing how long shelf lives help content find new audiences. Yet, she was quick to state that television remains unmatched in reach: “TV still pulls in the maximum viewers today, not even OTT comes close.”

She also praised Aamir Khan’s new direct-to-YouTube model, saying, “Only someone like him could give up money for disruption.” Emphasizing content over format, Kapoor called him a “national treasure.”

Legacy, Criticism, and Confidence

As a woman who has long led from the front, Kapoor rejected labels like “regressive” for TV shows. “Have they even watched TV? Or are they reacting to clips online?” she questioned, calling for empathy and a deeper understanding of lived realities beyond urban circles. On legacy, she said, “I’d like to be remembered for being hated for the things I’m now loved for.”

