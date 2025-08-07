LIVE TV
We Women Want Conclave: How Women Like Niti Batra Are Powering a New Era of Entrepreneurship

Women are reshaping entrepreneurship, with leaders like Niti Batra of Joy Travels breaking barriers. Turning down a high-paying job to modernize her family business, Niti now champions women-centric travel. With growing support and purpose-driven goals, the future of business is undeniably female.

Niti Batra received a job offer of USD 60,000 in 1999
Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 7, 2025 17:01:00 IST

The world is witnessing a transformation in how women are now contributing to the world of business, especially in the sector of entrepreneurship. At the centre of the change is the story of women who are setting new benchmarks by destroying the older barriers. One such shining example is Niti Batra, Director of Joy Travels, who shared her amazing journey of leadership, empowerment, and the importance of participation of women in business.

Niti Batra is a second-generation entrepreneur and started her career in the travel industry. With her background in finance and academic foundation from Hindu College, Niti could have easily pursued a corporate career. In 1999, she received a job offer of $60,000, which, for a young professional, was a huge amount. But she opted to join the family business, Joy Travels. She headed the transition to online bookings, integrated digital marketing, and automated several processes, helping the business surge in the digital age.

For Niti Batra, Passion Came Before Paychecks 

When she started, women made up just 15% of her MBA class, and even fewer were seen in leadership positions. At that time, only 5% of CEOs were women, men dominated decision-making roles even in the travel industry. Niti recalls a time when she was one of only a handful of women in large gatherings of hundreds of people. Yet, the tides have turned, and today, women are no longer in the background.

In India, women have now founded or co-founded 20% of startups. There are over 15% female CEOs and MDs in the top 500 companies, a massive leap from the past. The growth in number of women in leadership roles is not just a reflection of a supportive ecosystem that includes mentorship, funding, and policy changes tailored to empowering women.

The travel industry, too, has seen significant changes. Women are now organizing solo trips, creating travel packages for themselves and their friends, and even exploring new business ventures in travel. Niti takes pride in empowering women by planning women-centric travel experiences, allowing them to enjoy life on their own terms.

The World Is Changing: Women Are Regularly Taking Leadership Roles

For years, societal pressures and gender biases confined women to certain roles. But over time, the landscape has changed, especially as families have begun to support their daughters, wives, and mothers in pursuing their professional dreams.

The biggest change has come from within: the younger generation of women is not burdened by the same societal conditioning. They are encouraged to be ambitious, to dream big, and to lead confidently. 

Niti notes that women are not only seeking financial success but also pursuing businesses with a purpose. The rise of women-led businesses emphasizes sustainability and social impact, not just profit.

The future holds even more promise. Women are expected to lead entire industries, not just companies. As Niti says, the future is already here, and it’s female.

About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women

We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.

Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed. 

