“We Worked To Ensure That They Return Home…” PM Narendra Modi Announces Return Of Piprahwa Relics Of Bhagwan Buddha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 30, 2025 (Wednesday) announced the return of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Bhagwan Buddha after 127 years.

Published: July 30, 2025 19:07:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 30, 2025 (Wednesday) announced the return of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Bhagwan Buddha after 127 years. The Prime Minister shared this information on X (formerly Twitter). “These sacred relics highlight India’s close association with Bhagwan Buddha and his noble teachings. It also illustrates our commitment to preserving and protecting different aspects of our glorious culture”, PM Narendra Modi tweeted. 

In another tweet, PM Narendra Modi informed that it may be recalled how the Piprahwa relics were discovered in 1898. However, the Prime Minister added that these were taken away from India during the colonial period. The PM wrote, “When they appeared in an international auction earlier this year, we worked to ensure they returned home. I appreciate all those who have been involved in this effort.”.

What are the Piprahwa relics?

The Piprahwa relics were unearthed in 1898 during the excavation of an ancient Buddhist stupa at Piprahwa, near the India-Nepal border according to the Piprahwa Project portal. These treasures were accompanied by a reliquary urn. The bone relics within were identified as none other than the Sakya clan’s portion of Gautama Buddha’s sacred remains, the revered founder of Buddhism. They were identified due to an inscription on the urn. The portal further mentions that these bone relics were given to the King of Siam (Thailand) to distribute among the world’s Buddhists. 

Most of the relics were handed over to the Indian Museum in Kolkata in 1899. The family of British colonial officer William Claxton Peppe, who oversaw the excavation, retained a portion of these relics, . Over time, these relics remained in private possession until they surfaced at an international auction earlier this year.

How did the Piprahwa relics were recovered by the Indian government?

According to the WION, the Indian government had written to the Consulate General of Hong Kong, requesting the immediate cessation of the auction. Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat raised the matter with Rt Hon Lisa Nandy, UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. The Culture Minister emphasized the relics’ cultural and religious significance and urging immediate action.

A legal notice was also issued to the auction house Sotheby’s and Chris Peppé on the same day, demanding the auction’s halt. A high-level delegation, led by the Secretary, Ministry of Culture, spoke with Sotheby’s representatives. This delegation highlighted the sacred significance of these artefacts for millions of Buddhists worldwide. These efforts had the desired impact and the auction house cancelled the auction on the same day.

Also read: ‘All Supported India’s Right To Defend itself….’: PM Narendra Modi In Lok Sabha

