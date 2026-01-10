LIVE TV
Weather Report Today: Cold Wave, Dense Fog To Grip Delhi-NCR; IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In…

The IMD is monitoring these systems very closely and has warned people living in the affected places to be alert by using the official predictions and following safety measures. Northern travelers should be ready for possible delays, while people in the south need to take extra precautions due to rains in the coming days.

IMD Weather Updates (Image Credit: ANI)
IMD Weather Updates (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 10, 2026 08:32:13 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has come up with a revised weather forecast highlighting a severe cold wave as well as fog so thick that it will probably be the best time in Delhi-NCR and a big part of North India to start the new year with these conditions and the daily temperatures for the upcoming week to be around the freezing point, especially for the nighttime and morning hours.

Weather Report Today: Cold Wave, Dense Fog To Grip Delhi-NCR

The very cold day and dense fog atmosphere would be particularly annoying at dawn and dusk in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan causing people especially motorists and other road users to suffer due to the poor visibility that could be as low as zero. This harsh winter pattern is likely to paralyze the movement of lights, trains, and planes with some areas experiencing zero visibility. Ground frost has also been noted at some isolated places including regions of Uttarakhand making the situation even more unbearable. The IMD has stepped in with some suggestions like dressing properly to stay warm and reducing the time spent outside which would at least help in avoiding getting sick due to the cold.

Weather Report Today: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In These Parts

The IMD has also granted an ominous weather alert for heavy downpours in southern India while the north is encompassed in harsh winter conditions. IMD’s prediction shows heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorms over the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and Karaikal at the beginning of this week giving the situation a push by a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. The coastal areas will face intense winds as well, and the fishermen have been warned to not engage in any activities at sea due to the lurking danger. Authorities at the local level in these states are ready to confront the problems brought about by the rains, such as waterlogging and flooding in low lying areas, and also the interruption of transport. 

This remarkable contrast in weather throughout India, the bitterly cold northern regions and the heavily raining southern areas, clearly reveals the presence of diverse climatic forces which are simultaneously acting in India. 

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 8:32 AM IST
