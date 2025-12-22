LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir DOJ gujarat BJP landslide AQI very poor Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty javed akhtar asim munir DOJ gujarat BJP landslide AQI very poor Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty javed akhtar asim munir DOJ gujarat BJP landslide AQI very poor Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty javed akhtar asim munir DOJ gujarat BJP landslide AQI very poor Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty javed akhtar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir DOJ gujarat BJP landslide AQI very poor Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty javed akhtar asim munir DOJ gujarat BJP landslide AQI very poor Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty javed akhtar asim munir DOJ gujarat BJP landslide AQI very poor Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty javed akhtar asim munir DOJ gujarat BJP landslide AQI very poor Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty javed akhtar
LIVE TV
Home > India > Weather Today: IMD Issues Cold Day Alert As Dense Fog Envelops In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh

Weather Today: IMD Issues Cold Day Alert As Dense Fog Envelops In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh

Weather Today: Dense fog blanketed large parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh early Monday, slashing visibility to just a few metres in several areas. The India Meteorological Department placed East Uttar Pradesh under an orange alert, warning of dense fog and cold wave conditions, while western parts of the state and the national capital remain on a yellow alert.

Weather Today: IMD Issues Cold Day Alert As Dense Fog Envelops In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh (Photo Credits: ANI)
Weather Today: IMD Issues Cold Day Alert As Dense Fog Envelops In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 22, 2025 08:56:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Weather Today: IMD Issues Cold Day Alert As Dense Fog Envelops In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh

Weather Today: Dense fog blanketed large parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh early Monday, slashing visibility to just a few metres in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed East Uttar Pradesh under an orange alert, warning of dense fog and cold wave conditions, while western parts of the state and the national capital remain on a yellow alert.

You Might Be Interested In

Fog To Persist, Cold Day Conditions Likely

In an update shared on X, the IMD said dense to very dense fog is expected during night and morning hours across East Uttar Pradesh till December 23, and over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh till December 22. Bihar, Jharkhand and interior Odisha may also witness dense fog conditions until December 24.

Cold day conditions were observed on Sunday across Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. In Jammu and Kashmir, fresh snowfall in higher reaches marked the onset of Chillai-Kalan, the region’s harshest 40-day winter period, which continues until January 30. Meteorologists attributed the sharp dip in temperatures to a western disturbance and the influence of a subtropical westerly jet stream over north India.

You Might Be Interested In

Rain And Snow Alert In Hill States

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall, snowfall and possible snowstorms in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, with visibility potentially dropping below 400 metres. Uttarakhand may experience scattered rain or snowfall through December 24. Cold wave conditions have also been warned for parts of Karnataka and Telangana on December 22 and 23.

“Cold day conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand and Jharkhand on December 22, and across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on December 22 and 23,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi Weather And Travel Disruptions

In Delhi, minimum temperatures are expected to range between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures may hover between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius. Visuals from areas such as ITO in Delhi and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh showed thick fog enveloping roads and low-lying areas.

The fog has already disrupted air travel. On Sunday, operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were hit hard, with over 105 flights cancelled and more than 450 delayed due to poor visibility. The airport authority issued an early morning advisory stating that Low Visibility Procedures were in effect.

READ MORE: Gujarat Student Makes Shocking Claim Of Being Forced Into Russian Army After Fake Drugs Case, Shares Emotional Appeal

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 8:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: delhiharyanaimdIMD Alertmadhya pradeshpunjabtoday weatheruttar pradeshweather in new delhiweather in new delhi todayweather today

RELATED News

Maharashtra Votes Big: BJP-Led Mahayuti Storms Local Polls With Massive Mandate

Dipu Chandra Das Lynching: What Happened Outside Bangladesh High Commission In Delhi? MEA Clarifies Tension

Delhi Weather Updates: Dense Fog Hits The Capital – Keep Your Fog Lamps On; Here’s Everything You Should Know Before Travelling

UP BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary Defends SIR Amid Opposition Criticism: ‘We Do Not Run Away From…’

Caught On CCTV: Amid Payal Gaming MMS Chaos, Leaked Video Of Young Couple’s Sexual Act On Ghaziabad-Meerut Train Goes Viral, Investigation Awaits

LATEST NEWS

‘It Had Taken Everything Out Of Me’ Rohit Sharma Makes Candid ODI Retirement Confession Stuns Fans

Weather Today: IMD Issues Cold Day Alert As Dense Fog Envelops In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Overtakes Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to Enter Top 10 Indian Films of All Time

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women: Smriti Mandhana Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Batter To Score 4000 T20I Runs In Women’s Cricket

Donald Trump’s Photo in Epstein Files Restored, DOJ Explains Why It Was Removed, ‘Removed Because…’

Pakistan On Edge: Rawalpindi Put On High Alert As Imran Khan’s PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami Announce Massive Street Protests

H-1B Renewal Chaos: Many Indian Professionals Stuck After US Appointment Cancellations And Delay

IPO Frenzy Ahead: 10 SME IPOs Line Up, One Mainboard Showstopper

James Ransone, Beloved ‘IT Chapter Two’ And ‘The Wire’ Actor, Dies By Suicide At 46

EPF Claim Rejected? Here Are The Most Common Reasons And Step-By-Step Guide On How to Fix Them

Weather Today: IMD Issues Cold Day Alert As Dense Fog Envelops In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Weather Today: IMD Issues Cold Day Alert As Dense Fog Envelops In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Weather Today: IMD Issues Cold Day Alert As Dense Fog Envelops In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh
Weather Today: IMD Issues Cold Day Alert As Dense Fog Envelops In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh
Weather Today: IMD Issues Cold Day Alert As Dense Fog Envelops In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh
Weather Today: IMD Issues Cold Day Alert As Dense Fog Envelops In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh

QUICK LINKS