Weather Update: Dense Fog Disrupts Flights; Air India And IndiGo Issue Advisories – Check Before You Fly

Airlines Issue Travel Advisories Amid Dense Fog

Air India and IndiGo have issued travel advisories to help passengers navigate disruptions caused by dense fog, which reduces visibility and impacts flight operations during the busy holiday season. Both airlines have asked for passengers’ patience while services gradually return to normal.

Air India’s Steps To Manage Delays

Passenger Support And Fog Care Program

Air India highlighted that its ground teams would be available 24/7 to help passengers with delays or cancellations and arrange alternatives. Travelers booked on flights affected by fog will receive notifications under the ‘FogCare initiative,’ allowing them to change flights without extra charges or obtain full refunds. Passengers were encouraged to check their flight status on the airline’s official website before heading to the airport. The advisory reaffirmed that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain the airline’s top priority.

IndiGo’s Advisory For Chandigarh And Amritsar

IndiGo also reported that dense fog in Chandigarh and Amritsar continues to lower visibility, affecting flight operations. On its official X handle, the airline advised passengers to check the latest flight status on its website or app before traveling. IndiGo confirmed that its teams are working to resume normal operations as soon as conditions improve and thanked passengers for their patience and understanding.

Check Flight Status Before Traveling

Both airlines reminded travelers to monitor flight status updates online or via apps before proceeding to airports. Teams are actively working to restore regular services, and passengers will be accommodated once visibility improves. More updates are expected as weather conditions change.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI, edited just for clarity)

