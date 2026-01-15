Weather Update Today: Cold Wave Grips Delhi-NCR, Dense Fog Recalled; AQI Remains Poor

Weather Update Today: Dense fog and a cold wave have been the characteristic features of Delhi-NCR, resulting in decreased visibility and disturbances in daily life throughout the region. The situation was so bad that in the early hours of Wednesday and Thursday the visibility was reported to be only around 50-200 meters in certain parts of Noida and Greater Noida, thus making road traffic slow and risky for both drivers and pedestrians alike. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has assured that the cold wave is still on, with the day’s minimum temperatures in certain places like Gurugram and Ghaziabad considerably lower than normal for this time of the year, which keeps the pollutants near the ground and does not allow their dispersion.

Weather Update Today: Cold Wave Grips Delhi-NCR, AQI

Weather Update Today: The fog has not only turned visibility into a major problem across the two cities but has also worsened the air quality situation, which is already bad, as evidenced by the AQI levels frequently reported in the ‘very poor’ category. In Noida, Ghaziabad, and parts of Delhi, pollution levels have been reported to be in the range of 350-370 or even above, which is considered to be unhealthy for all age groups. The cumulated effect of stagnant cold air, vehicle emissions, and other local pollutants has exacerbated the situation to such an extent that authorities have to keep public health warnings and recommend limiting outdoor activities especially for vulnerable groups to a minimum.

Weather Update Today



Weather Update Today: The occurrence of the combination of dense fog and poor air quality has also had a negative impact on surface and air transport operations. A decline in visibility and smog have resulted in the problem of cautionary advisories being issued on nearly all the major highways and airports, where the flight and arrival/departure times are based on the instantaneous visibility data. Weather forecasts say that the fog will cover the area, at least during the nights and mornings, for the next few days; So it is recommended that the people living there keep a constant watch on the weather and take the necessary health and safety measures to deal with the difficulties brought by winter.

Also Read: ‘114 Rafale Fighter Jets Worth Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore’: India’s Biggest-Ever Defence Deal To Be Discussed At Ministry Meet