Home > India > Weather Update Today: North India Under Dense Fog As IMD Issues Alert, Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Low Visibility

Weather Update Today: North India Under Dense Fog As IMD Issues Alert, Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Low Visibility

Air India and other airlines have also said that the low visibility may cause flight schedules to be affected and result in delays, diversions, or cancellations; some airlines are giving the option to reschedule flights without charge under the special weather related policies.

(Image Credit: ANI via X)
(Image Credit: ANI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 18, 2026 07:21:29 IST

Weather Update Today: North India Under Dense Fog As IMD Issues Alert, Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Low Visibility

Dense fog has again covered large regions in North India, which has considerably decreased visibility and disturbed the normal life flow over the area. A thick fog early Sunday morning almost completely blocked the sight in Delhi and its vicinity and the situation worried both the commuters and the government. The IMD stated that there were very low visibility levels especially in the early hours which made it difficult for people to travel safely on roads and at the main transport points. The unbroken winter cold wave is the reason why temperatures are very cold and this has made the fog thicker, along with the stagnant air which has made it worse for the people living and traveling in the area.

Weather Update Today: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Low Visibility

The dense fog has caused a significant problem for air travel with IGI Airport in Delhi giving the official notice to the passengers to allow more time for travel and check the status of flights before going to the airport. Air India and other airlines have also said that the low visibility may cause flight schedules to be affected and result in delays, diversions, or cancellations; some airlines are giving the option to reschedule flights without charge under the special weather-related policies. Ground support staff have been sent out to help passengers who are affected while the authorities at the airport say that safety comes first.



Weather Update Today: IMD Alert

The effects of dense fog and low visibility, which are its main characteristics, have reached beyond aviation and have resulted in the disruption of road and rail transport and to the extent of all these factors making the journeys longer and even more dangerous on highways and railroads during the early morning hours. The cold wave has not yet ended, which is why the IMD’s weather alert is still in effect, and the authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation. Residents are advised to check the weather forecasts and travel advisories regularly so they can easily deal with the disruptions that are caused by the weather conditions.

Also Read: CAQM Reinvokes GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Check What’s Allowed And What’s Banned

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 7:21 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Weather Update Today: North India Under Dense Fog As IMD Issues Alert, Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Low Visibility

Weather Update Today: North India Under Dense Fog As IMD Issues Alert, Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Low Visibility

