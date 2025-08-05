West Bengal: Large Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Seized From A Flat

A large cache of arms and ammunition has been seized from a flat in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Monday, a senior police official said. The Barrackpore Police Commissionerate’s detective department has arrested one Madhusudan Mukherjee. He was allegedly in possession of the flat, in connection with the seizure, the official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Detective Department, Charu Sharma said that sixteen firearms and 904 rounds of ammunition were seized from the flat in Rahara on the northern outskirts of Kolkata. The police also seized around Rs 1 lakh in cash, 248 grams of gold and more than 10 kg antique coins, the value of which is being examined, the police officer said, according to the PTI.

Arms and ammunitions seized before the 2026 assembly elections

The arms and ammunitions have been seized from a flat just before the West Bengal assembly elections in 2026. The main contenders in this assembly elections are the All India Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party. Besides these political parties, there is also a new contender in the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls. As per an exclusive India Today report, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA, Humayun Kabir, has announced the formation of a new political party which will be launched on January 1, 2026. Kabir, who represents MLA Bharatpur constituency, has been a vocal critic of the TMC’s district leadership. Due to his repeated defiance of the party line in recent months led the TMC high command to caution him and issue a show-cause notice.

Union Home Minister starts poll preparations for coming West Assembly elections

The BJP on Monday (August 4, 2025) has started the poll preparations for the coming assembly elections in West Bengal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the party MPs from that State, according to The Hindu.

