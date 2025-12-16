West Bengal SIR List: Over 58 Lakh Names Deleted From Draft Voter List 2026 – Here’s How To Check Your Name

West Bengal SIR List: As part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal on Tuesday released the list of names deleted from the draft voter list of the state. According to the reports, EC has deleted the names of over 58 lakh voters from the list for 2026. As per the West Bengal CEO, the exact number of deleted voters from the list is 5,820,898.

Reports say the deleted names include those who have died, relocated, have duplicate IDs, are missing, or are for other reasons.

The Election Commission said on its portal that the aggrieved voters can submit their claims and furnish supporting documents along with their claims.

“Aggrieved persons can submit their claims in Form 6 along with the declaration form and supporting documents after publication of Draft Roll 2026 during the period fixed for receiving claims and objections.”

Voters can submit their application till January 15, 2026, after which the final rolls will be published.

West Bengal SIR: Reasons Wise Number Of Deleted Voters

2,416,852 people dead

1,988,076 people relocated

1,220,038 people missing

138,328 people duplicate

57,604 people in the other category

5,820,898 people total

West Bengal SIR: Here Is How To Check Your Name In Draft Voter List

Step 1: Go to the official ECI website at https://voters.eci.gov.in/

Step 2: There is a Download E-Roll tab on the homepage. Click it.

Step 3: Now select your state. In this case, choose West Bengal.

Step 4: Now choose your district and assembly constituency.



Step 5: In the Roll Type drop down select Final Roll 2025.

Step 6: Now, enter the Captcha.

Step 7: Check your name in the PDF. You can search for your name by pressing Control plus F and typing your name in the search box.

