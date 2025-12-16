LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time donald trump auction business news kabaddi player
LIVE TV
Home > World > Viral Video Shows Statue Of Liberty Toppled By Strong Winds? Here’s The Truth

Viral Video Shows Statue Of Liberty Toppled By Strong Winds? Here’s The Truth

A replica of the Statue of Liberty collapsed in Guaíba, Brazil, after strong winds hit the region. No casualties were reported. Authorities have issued severe weather alerts as storms caused damage across Rio Grande do Sul.

Replica Statue of Liberty collapses in Brazil amid strong winds; no casualties reported, severe weather warnings issued. Photos: X.
Replica Statue of Liberty collapses in Brazil amid strong winds; no casualties reported, severe weather warnings issued. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 16, 2025 10:13:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video Shows Statue Of Liberty Toppled By Strong Winds? Here’s The Truth

The Internet is awash with claims that the Statue of Liberty has collapsed. However, it is its replica that collapsed in Rio Grande do Sul after a powerful storm hit southern Brazil on Monday. In the video, a replica of a statue can be seen tilting before falling into an empty parking lot. No casualties were reported from the incident. 

According to a report from Defesa Civil, winds as fast as 90 km/h hit the metropolitan area. Authorities have issued alerts of severe weather in the region.

Statue of Liberty Built in 2020: Cause of Collapse

The statue was installed in 2020. It was mounted on an 11-meter concrete base and was certified by the engineers, according to the reports. However, the company has announced an internal investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.

Also Read: Donald Trump Declares Fentanyl As A ‘Weapon Of Mass Destruction’: What It Means, All About The Drug And Why Is It So Dangerous?

Guaiba Mayor Marcelo Maranata shared the details about the incident, saying the wind speed reached between 80 and 90 km/h.

Weather in Rio Grande do Sul

Havan megastore, a retailer in the Guaiba, also issued a statement that the store continued its normal operations after the area was quickly isolated, keeping in line with the standard safety protocols.

The storm formed when intense heat collided with an advancing cold front, generating dense clouds and isolated but violent gusts across Rio Grande do Sul from mid-afternoon. Defesa Civil deployed a cell broadcast system to send emergency alerts directly to mobile phones, even those on silent mode, warning residents of strong winds, falling structures, and the need to avoid open areas.

Other areas of Rio Grande do Sul also experienced the storm’s effects. Hail was reported in Tio Hugo, while roofs were damaged in Passo Fundo, Santa Cruz do Sul, and Vera Cruz. Heavy rainfall caused localized flooding in Lajeado. Municipal crews worked to clear debris, and authorities confirmed there were no widespread power outages or service disruptions in the metropolitan area.

Also Read: India Exposes Pakistan At UN, Flags Military Takeover Of The Country: ‘Jailed Imran Khan, Gave Life-Time Immunity To Asim Munir’

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 10:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Brazilhome-hero-pos-11rioStatue of Libertyviral videoWorld news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Declares Fentanyl As A ‘Weapon Of Mass Destruction’: What It Means, All About The Drug And Why Is It So Dangerous?

Private Plane Crashes Near Toluca Airport In Central Mexico, Kills 7 People

‘Closer To A Chemical Weapon Than A Narcotic’: Donald Trump Designates ‘Fentanyl’ As A Weapon Of Mass Destruction; Orders Federal Crackdown On Cartels

Russia Says Ukrainian Attempted Underwater Drone Attack On Black Sea Fleet FAILED

Ukraine Hits Russian Kilo-Class Submarine In Underwater Drone Strike At Black Sea Base

LATEST NEWS

Goa Club Fire Tragedy: Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, Arrive in Delhi Today

Stock Market Freefall: Sensex Drops 400 Points, Nifty Crashes Below 26,000, ₹2 Lakh Crore Lost in 30 Minutes; Reasons Behind Explained

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (16.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (16.12.2025): Dear Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (16.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Viral Video Shows Statue Of Liberty Toppled By Strong Winds? Here’s The Truth

Gold and Silver Price Today on 16 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

IPL 2026 Dates Announced: Season Starts March 26, Final On May 31

HDFC Bank Gets Green Signal From RBI To Hold 9.5% In IndusInd Bank

Stock Market Today: Markets On Edge, Dalaal Street Slips Under Pressure, Sensex And Nifty Open In The Red

Viral Video Shows Statue Of Liberty Toppled By Strong Winds? Here’s The Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video Shows Statue Of Liberty Toppled By Strong Winds? Here’s The Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video Shows Statue Of Liberty Toppled By Strong Winds? Here’s The Truth
Viral Video Shows Statue Of Liberty Toppled By Strong Winds? Here’s The Truth
Viral Video Shows Statue Of Liberty Toppled By Strong Winds? Here’s The Truth
Viral Video Shows Statue Of Liberty Toppled By Strong Winds? Here’s The Truth

QUICK LINKS