Viral Video Shows Statue Of Liberty Toppled By Strong Winds? Here’s The Truth

The Internet is awash with claims that the Statue of Liberty has collapsed. However, it is its replica that collapsed in Rio Grande do Sul after a powerful storm hit southern Brazil on Monday. In the video, a replica of a statue can be seen tilting before falling into an empty parking lot. No casualties were reported from the incident.

According to a report from Defesa Civil, winds as fast as 90 km/h hit the metropolitan area. Authorities have issued alerts of severe weather in the region.

Statue of Liberty Built in 2020: Cause of Collapse

The statue was installed in 2020. It was mounted on an 11-meter concrete base and was certified by the engineers, according to the reports. However, the company has announced an internal investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.

Guaiba Mayor Marcelo Maranata shared the details about the incident, saying the wind speed reached between 80 and 90 km/h.

Weather in Rio Grande do Sul

Havan megastore, a retailer in the Guaiba, also issued a statement that the store continued its normal operations after the area was quickly isolated, keeping in line with the standard safety protocols.

The storm formed when intense heat collided with an advancing cold front, generating dense clouds and isolated but violent gusts across Rio Grande do Sul from mid-afternoon. Defesa Civil deployed a cell broadcast system to send emergency alerts directly to mobile phones, even those on silent mode, warning residents of strong winds, falling structures, and the need to avoid open areas.

👀A replica of the Statue of Liberty toppled in Guaíba, Brazil, due to strong winds. pic.twitter.com/CzNaVPzb1d — Sarah Yáñez-Richards (@SarahYanezR) December 15, 2025

Other areas of Rio Grande do Sul also experienced the storm’s effects. Hail was reported in Tio Hugo, while roofs were damaged in Passo Fundo, Santa Cruz do Sul, and Vera Cruz. Heavy rainfall caused localized flooding in Lajeado. Municipal crews worked to clear debris, and authorities confirmed there were no widespread power outages or service disruptions in the metropolitan area.

