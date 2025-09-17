What Did Railway Board Cautioned To All Zones About The Repeated Signal Failures In A Letter?
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > What Did Railway Board Cautioned To All Zones About The Repeated Signal Failures In A Letter?

What Did Railway Board Cautioned To All Zones About The Repeated Signal Failures In A Letter?

In a letter addressed to all its zones, the Railway Board has cautioned them to take greater care during infrastructure work as damage to signal, and telecommunication cables can pose a serious threat to safety and train operations.

Ministry of Railways official logo (Photo Credit- x.com/RailMinIndia)
Ministry of Railways official logo (Photo Credit- x.com/RailMinIndia)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: September 17, 2025 02:06:37 IST

The Railways has cautioned all its zones to take greater care during infrastructure work as damage to signal, and telecommunication cables can pose a serious threat to safety and train operations. According to the Railways, it can also lead to “catastrophic consequences”. In a letter addressed to all zones, the Railway Board wrote, “”Such repeated signal failures due to cable damages pose a serious threat to the safety and reliability of train services and could lead to catastrophic consequences if adequate precautions are not taken.” According to the Railway Board, the safety instructions have been issued to zones from time to time, for protecting the signal and telecommunication cables along the railway tracks as reported in the PTI. 

What does it meany by the word signalling failure in the railways?

In railways, signalling failure means that the safety systems designed to control train movements are malfunctioning. Due to the malfunctioning, they cause a signal to show an incorrect indication (for example- a red light when it should be green) or for the system to not know if a section of track is clear). These errors force the trains to stop, thus leading to delays for the commuters. These failures are not usually connected with the signal itself being wrong. They can be rather a problem with the associated track circuits, axle counters, power supply, or points that detect train location or direct trains safely. 

What did Ashwini Vaishnaw said about the signalling failure? 

According to the reply by the railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha in 2023, there have been 13 instances of signalling failure in the Railways in the past five years. However, the railway minister said that there has been no incident due to the defects in the interlocking signal system. 

Also read: Maharashtra: Indian Railways renames Ahmednagar Railway Station as ‘Ahilyanagar’

Tags: Railway newsrailwaysSignalling failure

RELATED News

‘Thank You My Friend…’: PM Narendra Modi Thanks Donald Trump For 75th Birthday Greetings
Right Paydays Launches for 2025: Compare Top Loan Offers in One Click
Breaking: Maoists Announce Unconditional Ceasefire And Giving Up Arms: CPI (Maoist) Spokesperson Abhay
Delhi HC refuses to set aside termination of DU Professor guilty of demanding illegal gratification from students
On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Trump Praises ‘Friend Narendra’ For ‘Tremendous Job’

LATEST NEWS

Wordle Game For September 17: Can You Be The Lucky One To Guess The Answer To This Brain Teaser?
Bangladesh to support Sri Lanka? Captain Litton spills beans; Afghanistan skipper Rashid rues "irresponsible shots"
Charlie Kirk Killing: Utah Man Tyler Robinson Charged With Aggravated Murder; DNA Links Him to Gun Trigger
Maresca has Bayern among tournament favourites, no issues with Jackson
Trump arrives in Britain for second state visit
Robert Redford dead at the age of 89
What Did Railway Board Cautioned To All Zones About The Repeated Signal Failures In A Letter?
TikTok lives: US, China in deal for app to keep operating in US
Nestle chairman to step down early after CEO ouster
Australian MP Tim Watts meets Maharashtra Dy CM Shinde, discusses boosting ties in agriculture, med-tech, education
What Did Railway Board Cautioned To All Zones About The Repeated Signal Failures In A Letter?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Did Railway Board Cautioned To All Zones About The Repeated Signal Failures In A Letter?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Did Railway Board Cautioned To All Zones About The Repeated Signal Failures In A Letter?
What Did Railway Board Cautioned To All Zones About The Repeated Signal Failures In A Letter?
What Did Railway Board Cautioned To All Zones About The Repeated Signal Failures In A Letter?
What Did Railway Board Cautioned To All Zones About The Repeated Signal Failures In A Letter?

QUICK LINKS