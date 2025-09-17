What Is Brain- Eating Amoeba? 19 Killed In Kerala, Health Officials Issues High Alert

Kerala health officials confirmed that 19 people have died due to Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), also known as the “Brain-Eating Amoeba.” The infection, caused by Naegleria fowleri, spreads through contaminated water and often proves fatal. State Health Minister Veena George said 69 cases have been reported so far. She clarified that the government has not found evidence of clusters linked to a single water source in the current year. Health authorities, along with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), are monitoring the situation closely to control the spread of this rare but deadly infection.

Health Minister Confirms Cases Across Kerala

Speaking to news agency ANI, Health Minister Veena George said that most infections appear as isolated cases and not clusters. She added that while Kerala saw cluster outbreaks in 2024, this year’s cases remain scattered across districts. Officials confirmed that authorities are checking multiple water sources and advising people on water safety. The minister said that all government hospitals have been instructed to remain alert and to prepare for immediate treatment. She also stated that the health department is coordinating with the NCDC to collect data and ensure rapid response to suspected cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis.

Malappuram District Records Multiple Deaths

District Medical Officer Dr. R Renuka reported that Malappuram has been severely affected, with 17 cases and five deaths. Two recent cases were identified in Wandoor block, prompting an emergency meeting with the MLA and local authorities. The health department launched mass awareness drives in the area to inform the public about water hygiene. Officials began campaigns to clean water tanks and containers across affected regions. Dr. Renuka said the department is actively monitoring cases and working with local communities to reduce risks. Malappuram remains one of the worst-hit districts in this health emergency.

The Kerala Assembly is preparing to discuss the growing concern over PAM after opposition parties raised strong objections. Mannarkkad MLA N Shamsudheen submitted an adjournment motion accusing the state government of failing to implement effective preventive measures. The assembly scheduled the debate for noon, with Health Minister Veena George agreeing to participate. She dismissed allegations of negligence and stated that misinformation about the outbreak is being spread. However, opposition members argued that despite several deaths, including cases in Thiruvananthapuram, the government has not taken strong action. The debate is expected to focus on the state’s disease control efforts.