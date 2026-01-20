LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘What Is Her Body Language’: After Sharmila Tagore, Supreme Court Slams Maneka Gandhi Over Criticism Of Its Orders On Stray Dogs

‘What Is Her Body Language’: After Sharmila Tagore, Supreme Court Slams Maneka Gandhi Over Criticism Of Its Orders On Stray Dogs

Stray Dogs: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to initiate contempt proceedings against BJP leader and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi over her public criticism of the court’s orders related to the management of stray dogs, but delivered sharp observations on her remarks.

'What Is Her Body Language': After Sharmila Tagore, Supreme Court Slams Maneka Gandhi Over Criticism Of Its Orders On Stray Dogs (Picture Credits: X)
'What Is Her Body Language': After Sharmila Tagore, Supreme Court Slams Maneka Gandhi Over Criticism Of Its Orders On Stray Dogs (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 20, 2026 16:35:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘What Is Her Body Language’: After Sharmila Tagore, Supreme Court Slams Maneka Gandhi Over Criticism Of Its Orders On Stray Dogs

Stray Dogs: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to initiate contempt proceedings against BJP leader and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi over her public criticism of the court’s orders related to the management of stray dogs, but delivered sharp observations on her remarks.

You Might Be Interested In

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria said Gandhi had made “all kinds of comments” and had effectively committed contempt of court, according to the sources. However, the judges said they were refraining from initiating proceedings as an act of judicial magnanimity.

Sharp Observations From The Bench

During the hearing, Justice Sandeep Mehta questioned what concrete steps Gandhi had taken during her tenure as a Union minister to address the stray dog issue, including whether she had helped secure any budgetary allocation for its resolution.

You Might Be Interested In

The bench also defended its earlier remarks on holding dog feeders accountable in dog-bite cases, clarifying that the comments were made seriously and not sarcastically.

On January 13, the Supreme Court had said it would consider directing states to pay “heavy compensation” in dog-bite cases and explore fixing accountability on feeders, remarks that drew criticism from some quarters.

‘Have You Seen Her Body Language?’

Questioning senior advocate Raju Ramachandran, who appeared for Gandhi, the bench reportedly said the former minister had made sweeping remarks against various institutions without restraint.

“You ask the court to be circumspect, but have you asked your client what kind of remarks she has made?” the bench said, adding, “Have you seen her body language?”

When Ramachandran responded that he had even represented terrorist Ajmal Kasab and argued that budgetary decisions were a matter of policy, Justice Vikram Nath reportedly remarked that Kasab “did not commit contempt of court”, while Gandhi had.

Maneka Gandhi has not issued a response to the court’s observations so far.

Court Flags Implementation Gaps

The Supreme Court also expressed concern over the non-implementation of stray animal management norms for nearly five years, pointing to systemic failures at the civic level.

Gandhi, a long-time animal rights advocate, has consistently opposed coercive measures against stray dogs. In earlier statements, she argued that the core issue lies in the collapse of municipal systems, ineffective sterilisation programmes, and poor waste management.

“The problem was never the dogs, but the failure of civic authorities,” she has said, adding that punishing animals without addressing the root causes amounts to ignoring institutional shortcomings.

ALSO READ: Who Was Sadhna Gupta? Prateek Yadav’s Mother, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Second Wife- What Was Their ‘Big’ Age Gap And How Did Their Love Blossom Despite SP Supremo’s First Marriage?

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 4:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-10

RELATED News

Rajasthan Shocker: Teen Photographer Throws Acid On 14-Year-Old Girl After She Refuses Advances After First Meeting Her At A Wedding, Probe On

‘A Moment Of Resolve For Me’: Nitin Nabin’s First Remarks After Taking Charge As BJP National President

Sex Harassment Or Trick To Gain Social Media Followers? Influencer Shimjitha Musthafa Booked For Abetment Of Suicide After Kerala Man Dies Over Viral Bus Video

‘Nitin Nabin Is The Boss, I Am A Party Worker’: PM Modi Congratulates New ‘Millenial’ BJP President

Nitin Nabin Elected BJP National President, Replaces Veteran Leader JP Nadda, Becomes Youngest To Hold The Top Party Post

LATEST NEWS

Who Owns The Construction Site Where Yuvraj Mehta Drowned? Builder Abhay Kumar Arrested, Probe Widens In Noida Techie’s Death Case

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result OUT: Here’s How To Check Scorecard, Direct Link And Important Details

When Is Redmi Turbo Max 5 Launching In India? Smartphone With World’s First Dimensity 9500s Chipset Debuts With Massive 9000mAh Battery, Check Price Here

‘Your Hands Are Stained With Blood’: Iran’s Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi’s Big Warning To Ali Khamenei After Deadly Protests, Threatens Him With Nazi-Like Nuremberg Trial

Donald Trump Rages at Tim Walz, Calls Him a ‘Corrupt Politician’; Labels Minnesota Church Stormers ‘Insurrectionists’

Elon Musk Vs Sam Altman: Tesla Boss Dubs ChatGPT ‘Diabolical’ Amid Lawsuit That OpenAI Drove Man To Commit Murder-Suicide

‘What Is Her Body Language’: After Sharmila Tagore, Supreme Court Slams Maneka Gandhi Over Criticism Of Its Orders On Stray Dogs

BBL: Babar Azam Takes A Blinder During The Clash Against Perth Scorchers, Gets Out For 0 Later | WATCH

Assam Violence: Villagers Kill Youth On Suspicion Of ‘Cattle Theft’, Mayhem Erupts As Two Killed In Mob Violence, Internet Shut Down

WATCH: Viral Video Of Women Queuing Up At 4 AM To Buy Mysore Silk Sarees; Crowd Frenzy Catches Millions Of Views

‘What Is Her Body Language’: After Sharmila Tagore, Supreme Court Slams Maneka Gandhi Over Criticism Of Its Orders On Stray Dogs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘What Is Her Body Language’: After Sharmila Tagore, Supreme Court Slams Maneka Gandhi Over Criticism Of Its Orders On Stray Dogs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘What Is Her Body Language’: After Sharmila Tagore, Supreme Court Slams Maneka Gandhi Over Criticism Of Its Orders On Stray Dogs
‘What Is Her Body Language’: After Sharmila Tagore, Supreme Court Slams Maneka Gandhi Over Criticism Of Its Orders On Stray Dogs
‘What Is Her Body Language’: After Sharmila Tagore, Supreme Court Slams Maneka Gandhi Over Criticism Of Its Orders On Stray Dogs
‘What Is Her Body Language’: After Sharmila Tagore, Supreme Court Slams Maneka Gandhi Over Criticism Of Its Orders On Stray Dogs

QUICK LINKS