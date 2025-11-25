What Is Kovidara Tree? Sacred Symbol On ‘Dharma Dhwaj’ Hoisted By PM Modi In Ayodhya Ram Mandir

LIVE TV
The Kovidara tree began trending on Google after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the Dharma Dhwaj at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The sacred flag carries three symbols- Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree. Reports state that the Kovidara tree is believed to be a hybrid created by Rishi Kashyap, giving it spiritual importance.

Dharma Dhwaj | Pic Credit: X
Dharma Dhwaj | Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 25, 2025 15:59:53 IST

Kovidara tree is trending minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the historic day by hoisting ‘Dharma Dhwaj’ in Ayodhya Ram Mandir today. Amid his address to the gathering in Ayodhya, he mentioned the authentic addition of symbols like ‘Om’, ‘Sun’, ‘Kovidara tree’.

 He performed prayers at the Ram Darbaar before the ceremony and hoisted the sacred flag along with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. The sudden increase in curiosity has brought the spotlight on the Kovidara tree, which appears on the Dharma Dhwaj and holds an important place in Sanatan tradition.

What Is Kovidara Tree? 

The Dharma Dhwaj features three sacred symbols: Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree. The flag has a right-angled triangular shape and measures 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width. Reports state that the Kovidara tree is believed to be a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap.

This belief gives it a strong place in spiritual texts. The flag also carries the image of a radiant Sun that represents the valour and brilliance associated with Lord Shri Ram, making each part of the symbol important in Sanatan Dharma.

During the ceremony, PM Modi said the Dharma Dhwaj represents the journey of Indian civilisation and the strength of its cultural identity. He described the flag as a symbol of collective struggle, commitment, peace, and progress, and said it will continue to share these values for many future generations.

After the flag-hoisting ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented miniature models of the Dharma Dhwaj and the Ram Lalla idol to Prime Minister Modi and Mohan Bhagwat. The event brought together several leaders and devotees inside the temple premises.

The Prime Minister also visited multiple temples within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex. These temples honour Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari. These structures were built after the consecration of the main temple and represent various figures connected to the Ramayana.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 3:59 PM IST
Tags: Ayodhya ram mandirDharma DhwajKovidara tree

QUICK LINKS