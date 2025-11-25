LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Sadiyon Ke Ghav Bhar Rahe Hain’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering At Ayodhya Ram Mandir At Dhwajarohan Ceremony

‘Sadiyon Ke Ghav Bhar Rahe Hain’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering At Ayodhya Ram Mandir At Dhwajarohan Ceremony

PM Modi addressed the devotees by saying, “Jai Siya Ram.” He said that every Ram devotee feels deep joy today as centuries-old wounds are healing and long-standing resolutions are being fulfilled. He noted that Ayodhya stands as a cultural symbol for the entire nation and that the Dharma Dhwaja represents truth, righteousness, and social harmony.

PM Modi addresses Ayodhya Ram Mandir Gathering
PM Modi addresses Ayodhya Ram Mandir Gathering

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 25, 2025 13:24:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Sadiyon Ke Ghav Bhar Rahe Hain’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering At Ayodhya Ram Mandir At Dhwajarohan Ceremony

Ayodhya witnessed a historic moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Sapt Mandapam inside the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. The Sapt Mandapam houses temples dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari.

PM Modi performed the ceremonial Dhwajarohan with RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and CM Yogi atop the temple shikhar. The saffron flag now flies over the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, marking a spiritual and cultural milestone. PM Modi said, “Aaj Ayodhya nagri Bharat ki sanskritik chetna ke ek aur utkarsh bindu ki sakshi ban rahi hai.”

PM Modi Addresses The Gathering At Ram Janmabhoomi temple

After the Dhwajarohan ceremony, PM Modi stated, “Ye dharm dhwaj kewal ek dhwaj nahi hai. Ye Bharatiya sabhyata ke punar jaagran ka dhwaj hai.” He highlighted that the saffron color, the Suryavansh insignia, the Om symbol, and the Kovidara tree reflect Ram Rajya’s glory.

The flag represents centuries of devotion, success, and moral principles. PM Modi added, “Is dhwaj ka sandesh hai ki karma aur kartavya ki pradhanta ho, satya aur dharm ka palan ho, aur samaj me shanti aur khushi ho.”

PM Modi addressed devotees, saying, “Jai Shree Ram, .” He added, “Today, every devotee of Ram feels a second wave of joy; centuries of wounds are healing, and centuries-old resolutions are achieving fulfillment.”

He emphasized that Ayodhya stands as a cultural beacon for the nation and that the Dharma Dhwaja represents truth, righteousness, and social harmony. PM Modi also thanked those who contributed to building the Ram Mandir, saying, “I express my gratitude to all those who helped in the construction of the Ram Mandir.”

The Sapt Mandapam allows devotees to witness Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Mata Ahilya, and Sant Tulsidas alongside Ram Lalla.

PM Modi said, “Jab bhi Ram Mandir aaye, Sapt Mandapam ke darshan avashya karein. Ye Mandir humari aastha ke saath mitrata, kartavya aur samajik satbhav ke moolyon ko shakti dete hain.” He highlighted that devotion should connect with empathy, unity, and societal growth. PM Modi added that the temple demonstrates respect for all communities, reinforcing shared responsibility and moral duty.

Viksit Bharat By 2047 

PM Modi encouraged citizens to follow Lord Ram’s ideals to create a developed India by 2047. He stated, “Ram ek vyakti nahi, ek moolya hai. Agar Bharat ko 2047 tak viksit banana hai, to hume apne andar Ram ko jagana hoga.” 

He highlighted that every community, including women, farmers, workers, youth, and marginalized groups, must contribute to progress.

PM Modi added, “Jo sirf vartaman ke bare me sochte hain, ve bhavishya ki peedhiyo ke saath anyay karte hain. Hume vartaman aur bhavishya dono ke bare me sochna hoga.” He concluded that citizens must awaken the spirit of Ram within themselves to achieve national development goals.

Must Read: Dhwajarohan: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Ayodhya Ahead Of Flag-Hoisting Ceremony; Watch

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 1:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ayodhya ram mandirDhwajarohanpm modi’

RELATED News

Ayodhya Dwajarohan: PM Modi Hoists Huge Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir

‘Some Dude Just Spat On My Arm,’ Claims UK Traveller As His ‘Awful Indian Train Experience’ Sparks Online Debate, WATCH

Delhi Public Holiday Today for Shaheedi Diwas: Complete Closure List for Schools, Banks & Offices

Dhwajarohan In Ram Mandir: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Ayodhya Ahead Of Flag-Hoisting Ceremony; Watch

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (25.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LATEST NEWS

Actress Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Abuse, Seeks 50 Crores In Damage

Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded For Low Marks, Know What Exactly Happened

Atoms AI Cohort 2026: The Secret Launchpad India’s AI Dreams Were Waiting For

Legendary Tata Sierra Is Back After 22 Years: From Features to Price and Safety, Here Is Everything You Need to Know

Zohran Mamdani’s Net Worth: Income Sources, Salary & Assets In Uganda – What The NYC Mayor-Elect Owns & Earns

IPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of Head Coaches and Major Changes Before the Mini Auction

‘Sadiyon Ke Ghav Bhar Rahe Hain’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering At Ayodhya Ram Mandir At Dhwajarohan Ceremony

Fresh Clue On Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Surfaces, Palash Muchhal’s Mother Just Revealed…

‘Eyes Burning, Can’t Work’: Gen Z Employee’s Bold Message Stuns Delhi Boss, Internet Calls It Refreshing Honesty

Apple Layoffs: iPhone Maker Cuts Dozens Of Jobs Globally In This Department, Reason Is…

‘Sadiyon Ke Ghav Bhar Rahe Hain’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering At Ayodhya Ram Mandir At Dhwajarohan Ceremony

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Sadiyon Ke Ghav Bhar Rahe Hain’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering At Ayodhya Ram Mandir At Dhwajarohan Ceremony

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Sadiyon Ke Ghav Bhar Rahe Hain’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering At Ayodhya Ram Mandir At Dhwajarohan Ceremony
‘Sadiyon Ke Ghav Bhar Rahe Hain’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering At Ayodhya Ram Mandir At Dhwajarohan Ceremony
‘Sadiyon Ke Ghav Bhar Rahe Hain’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering At Ayodhya Ram Mandir At Dhwajarohan Ceremony
‘Sadiyon Ke Ghav Bhar Rahe Hain’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering At Ayodhya Ram Mandir At Dhwajarohan Ceremony

QUICK LINKS