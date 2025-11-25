‘Sadiyon Ke Ghav Bhar Rahe Hain’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering At Ayodhya Ram Mandir At Dhwajarohan Ceremony

Ayodhya witnessed a historic moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Sapt Mandapam inside the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. The Sapt Mandapam houses temples dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari.

PM Modi performed the ceremonial Dhwajarohan with RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and CM Yogi atop the temple shikhar. The saffron flag now flies over the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, marking a spiritual and cultural milestone. PM Modi said, “Aaj Ayodhya nagri Bharat ki sanskritik chetna ke ek aur utkarsh bindu ki sakshi ban rahi hai.”

The Dharma Dhwaj, measuring ten feet in height and twenty feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Shri Ram, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with the image of the Kovidara tree.

PM Modi Addresses The Gathering At Ram Janmabhoomi temple

After the Dhwajarohan ceremony, PM Modi stated, “Ye dharm dhwaj kewal ek dhwaj nahi hai. Ye Bharatiya sabhyata ke punar jaagran ka dhwaj hai.” He highlighted that the saffron color, the Suryavansh insignia, the Om symbol, and the Kovidara tree reflect Ram Rajya’s glory.

PM Modi says, "… Ram is not a person, He is a value… If we want to make India developed by 2047, we have to awaken Ram within ourselves… What day can be better than today for this resolution…"

The flag represents centuries of devotion, success, and moral principles. PM Modi added, “Is dhwaj ka sandesh hai ki karma aur kartavya ki pradhanta ho, satya aur dharm ka palan ho, aur samaj me shanti aur khushi ho.”

PM Modi says, "… This historic day of November 25th brings a moment of pride in our heritage. The reason is the Kovidar tree inscribed on the Dharmadhwaja. This Kovidar tree exemplifies that when we are cut off from our roots, our glory is buried…

PM Modi addressed devotees, saying, “Jai Shree Ram, .” He added, “Today, every devotee of Ram feels a second wave of joy; centuries of wounds are healing, and centuries-old resolutions are achieving fulfillment.”

He emphasized that Ayodhya stands as a cultural beacon for the nation and that the Dharma Dhwaja represents truth, righteousness, and social harmony. PM Modi also thanked those who contributed to building the Ram Mandir, saying, “I express my gratitude to all those who helped in the construction of the Ram Mandir.”

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat says, "Hindu society proved its ownership in 500 years and the 30 years after that, and Ram Lalla came here, the temple was built. We have to build a Bharat that gives to the world 'Dharma'…

The Sapt Mandapam allows devotees to witness Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Mata Ahilya, and Sant Tulsidas alongside Ram Lalla.

PM Modi said, “Jab bhi Ram Mandir aaye, Sapt Mandapam ke darshan avashya karein. Ye Mandir humari aastha ke saath mitrata, kartavya aur samajik satbhav ke moolyon ko shakti dete hain.” He highlighted that devotion should connect with empathy, unity, and societal growth. PM Modi added that the temple demonstrates respect for all communities, reinforcing shared responsibility and moral duty.

Viksit Bharat By 2047

PM Modi encouraged citizens to follow Lord Ram’s ideals to create a developed India by 2047. He stated, “Ram ek vyakti nahi, ek moolya hai. Agar Bharat ko 2047 tak viksit banana hai, to hume apne andar Ram ko jagana hoga.”

He highlighted that every community, including women, farmers, workers, youth, and marginalized groups, must contribute to progress.

PM Modi added, “Jo sirf vartaman ke bare me sochte hain, ve bhavishya ki peedhiyo ke saath anyay karte hain. Hume vartaman aur bhavishya dono ke bare me sochna hoga.” He concluded that citizens must awaken the spirit of Ram within themselves to achieve national development goals.

