What Is Sudarshan Chakra Mission? Announced By PM Modi On Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 79th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, launched Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a new initiative to boost India’s defense capabilities. The mission aims to neutralise enemy threats with precision and respond with stronger strikes. Drawing inspiration from Lord Krishna’s divine weapon, Modi said, “I want to expand the national security shield taking inspiration from Shri Krishna.”

The mission represents a major change in India’s defense strategy, focusing on modern technology, advanced surveillance, and weapons systems designed for high-precision operations in rapidly changing security situations.

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Modi says, “In the next ten years, by 2035, I want to expand, strengthen, and modernise this national security shield. Drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna, we have chosen the path of the Sudarshan Chakra…The nation will be launching the Sudarshan… pic.twitter.com/cQRaYeSLvp — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2025

Next-Generation Defense Technology for India

Modi described Mission Sudarshan Chakra as a fully modernized defense system. The mission will include a Precise Target System and the integration of advanced weaponry to counter enemy attacks.

“The aim is to neutralise enemy targets and also hit back in a stronger way,” Modi said. This initiative focuses on creating a stronger and faster response mechanism for the armed forces. It seeks to improve India’s readiness against evolving global threats. The mission will also strengthen India’s strategic position by using new-age defense tools, ensuring both offensive and defensive capabilities remain ahead of potential adversaries.

Will use latest technological tools to secure strategic, civilian and religious places across country: PM Modi. India to launch Mission Sudarshan Chakra to create powerful weapon system to thwart any attempt by enemies to attack us: PM Modi. Will use latest technological tools… pic.twitter.com/7r8zMlnxyH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2025

National Security Shield for Public Spaces by 2035

In addition to the defense mission, the Prime Minister announced a plan to extend security coverage to public areas across the country. By 2035, railway platforms, hospitals, religious sites, and other key public spaces will be included under a National Security Shield. This move aims to ensure the safety of civilians in crowded and sensitive locations. The government will coordinate with security agencies to implement advanced surveillance, monitoring, and quick-response systems. The plan reinforces India’s commitment to protecting both military and civilian zones through a comprehensive, nationwide approach to security.

