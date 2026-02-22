LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > India > What Is the Connection Between Shakira And Farah Khan? Choreographer Says, ‘I Was Called To New York…’

What Is the Connection Between Shakira And Farah Khan? Choreographer Says, ‘I Was Called To New York…’

As Shakira prepares for her 2026 India tour, an old story about Farah Khan has resurfaced.

Farah Khan Gave Shakira’s VMA Act a Bollywood Twist (Image: X)
Farah Khan Gave Shakira’s VMA Act a Bollywood Twist (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 22, 2026 21:23:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is the Connection Between Shakira And Farah Khan? Choreographer Says, ‘I Was Called To New York…’

As global superstar Shakira gets ready to return to India for her massive 2026 tour, a fascinating story about her connection to Bollywood has resurfaced. It turns out that one of her most famous performances was actually shaped by India’s very own choreography queen, Farah Khan.

Back in 2006, the world was obsessed with the hit song “Hips Don’t Lie.” When it came time for Shakira to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, she wanted to do something different. She reached out to Farah Khan to give the performance a distinct Indian flavor.

Farah Khan Reveals Rehearsal Pressure

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Farah Khan shared the details of that high-stakes trip to New York. “I was called to New York because she wanted to perform the song in Bollywood style. So, I went there and I choreographed ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ for her,” Farah revealed.

You Might Be Interested In

The performance became an instant classic. Shakira appeared on stage in a stunning pink traditional outfit, surrounded by dancers in desi attire. Farah Khan taught her the famous “Goddess Step” which is a visual move where the lead dancer stands in front while the background dancers extend their arms to look like an Indian deity.

Even for a pro like Farah Khan, the job was stressful. She told the BBC that there was “tremendous pressure” because Shakira is known as one of the best dancers in the world. To make things even more intense, they only had about four hours to rehearse! Shakira reportedly practiced for an extra hour on her own just to make sure she got the Bollywood moves perfectly right.

Bollywood Meets Global Pop

This isn’t the only time Bollywood has crossed over into the global pop world. We’ve seen similar moments before:

The Black Eyed Peas: Their song “Don’t Phunk with My Heart” used samples from old Bollywood classics.

Beyoncé: She famously wore Indian jewelry and outfits in the music video for “Hymn for the Weekend,” which was filmed in Mumbai.

Also Read: When Will All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Come To Netflix? Filming Wrapped After Several Delays, Due To Release On….

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 9:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainment newslatest newstrending news

RELATED News

Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

Why Has Indian Air Force Grounded The Entire Tejas Aircraft Fleet? Third Accident Since 2015 Raises Alarm, Aircraft To Undergo Extensive Technical Scrutiny

Mukul Roy Death Cause: What Happened To The Ex-Railway Minister? TMC Leader Dies At 71

Who Was Mukul Roy? Ex-Railway Minister, ‘Chanakya Of Bengal Politics’, Once Mamata Banerjee’s No.2, Dies At 71

India Slams Pakistan’s Airstrikes on Afghanistan During Ramadan, Calls It ‘Externalising Internal Failures’

LATEST NEWS

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

What Is the Connection Between Shakira And Farah Khan? Choreographer Says, ‘I Was Called To New York…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is the Connection Between Shakira And Farah Khan? Choreographer Says, ‘I Was Called To New York…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is the Connection Between Shakira And Farah Khan? Choreographer Says, ‘I Was Called To New York…’
What Is the Connection Between Shakira And Farah Khan? Choreographer Says, ‘I Was Called To New York…’
What Is the Connection Between Shakira And Farah Khan? Choreographer Says, ‘I Was Called To New York…’
What Is the Connection Between Shakira And Farah Khan? Choreographer Says, ‘I Was Called To New York…’

QUICK LINKS