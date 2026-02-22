What Is the Connection Between Shakira And Farah Khan? Choreographer Says, ‘I Was Called To New York…’

As global superstar Shakira gets ready to return to India for her massive 2026 tour, a fascinating story about her connection to Bollywood has resurfaced. It turns out that one of her most famous performances was actually shaped by India’s very own choreography queen, Farah Khan.

Back in 2006, the world was obsessed with the hit song “Hips Don’t Lie.” When it came time for Shakira to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, she wanted to do something different. She reached out to Farah Khan to give the performance a distinct Indian flavor.

Farah Khan Reveals Rehearsal Pressure

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Farah Khan shared the details of that high-stakes trip to New York. “I was called to New York because she wanted to perform the song in Bollywood style. So, I went there and I choreographed ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ for her,” Farah revealed.

The performance became an instant classic. Shakira appeared on stage in a stunning pink traditional outfit, surrounded by dancers in desi attire. Farah Khan taught her the famous “Goddess Step” which is a visual move where the lead dancer stands in front while the background dancers extend their arms to look like an Indian deity.

Even for a pro like Farah Khan, the job was stressful. She told the BBC that there was “tremendous pressure” because Shakira is known as one of the best dancers in the world. To make things even more intense, they only had about four hours to rehearse! Shakira reportedly practiced for an extra hour on her own just to make sure she got the Bollywood moves perfectly right.

Bollywood Meets Global Pop

This isn’t the only time Bollywood has crossed over into the global pop world. We’ve seen similar moments before:

The Black Eyed Peas: Their song “Don’t Phunk with My Heart” used samples from old Bollywood classics.

Beyoncé: She famously wore Indian jewelry and outfits in the music video for “Hymn for the Weekend,” which was filmed in Mumbai.

Also Read: When Will All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Come To Netflix? Filming Wrapped After Several Delays, Due To Release On….