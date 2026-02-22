LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > When Will All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Come To Netflix? Filming Wrapped After Several Delays, Due To Release On….

When Will All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Come To Netflix? Filming Wrapped After Several Delays, Due To Release On….

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 has finished shooting, but Netflix has not confirmed its OTT release date. Due to post-production work, the series may arrive in late 2026 or early 2027.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 22, 2026 17:41:25 IST

Fans of the hit Korean zombie series All of Us Are Dead finally have a major update on the long-awaited Season 2, even though the exact Netflix OTT release date is still unknown. After months of shooting, the production team has officially wrapped filming on February 19, 2026. Fans of All of Us Are Dead are eagerly waiting for the show’s journey back to screens.

The filming for Season 2 didn’t go completely smoothly. Reports say the shoot of All of Us Are Dead faced several delays. There were reports of scheduling conflicts among the large ensemble cast and production team. Coordinating around actors’ other commitments and complex shooting demands made the process longer than expected.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Moves Into Post-Production Phase

Despite these challenges, the team pushed through nearly seven months of production to complete the zombie thriller’s second chapter. With cameras now stopped and last scenes wrapped, the project moves into post-production, where editing, sound design and heavy visual effects will be done before Netflix sets a premiere date.

So when will All of Us Are Dead Season 2 hit Netflix? That’s the question every viewer is asking. There hasn’t been any official confirmation from Netflix yet. Earlier speculation suggested a possible December 2026 release, but the series was not included in Netflix’s 2026 content slate, which means that timeline now looks uncertain.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 OTT Release Date Still Awaited

As the show involves a lot of special effects and intense post-production work essential for a zombie drama, many industry watchers now believe the premiere could be pushed into early 2027. Until Netflix makes an official announcement, though, fans will just have to wait.

Season 2 is expected to bring back familiar faces like Park Ji-Hu (Nam On-jo), Yoon Chan-Young (Lee Cheong-san) and Cho Yi-Hyun (Choi Nam-ra), alongside new cast members, as the story widens beyond the walls of Hyosan High School.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 5:41 PM IST
