Lucky The Superstar OTT Release: When And Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar’s Heartwarming Puppy Tale Online

The family entertainer Lucky The Superstar is now officially available to watch online. The makers announced that the film premiered on JioHotstar on February 20, 2026. This means viewers who missed it in theatres can now stream it anytime on the JioHotstar OTT platform.

This Tamil comedy-drama, which stars G V Prakash Kumar and Anaswara Rajan, was always meant to be a digital treat for movie lovers. The decision to release Lucky The Superstar directly on OTT came from the makers and the streaming partner as part of their strategy to reach more viewers across India and beyond.

What Lucky The Superstar Is About

The movie is directed by Uday Mahesh, best known for his memorable acting roles, and brings a feel-good mix of emotion and laughs, something that’s perfect for a weekend watch. Fans and families looking for something light to stream on a Saturday or Sunday now have a clear answer: head to JioHotstar and start the movie.

At its heart, Lucky The Superstar follows the story of a lovable stray puppy named Lucky. As Lucky bounces from one character’s life to another, it changes them in simple but powerful ways. Lucky The Superstar brings joy as the film blends humor with heartfelt moments. The puppy becomes the unlikely star of its own story.

Why Lucky The Superstar OTT Release Matters

Many viewers today prefer watching films from the comfort of their homes rather than going to theatres. With the JioHotstar release on February 20, Lucky The Superstar now joins a growing list of films that chose direct-to-digital premieres instead of long theatrical runs. That makes it easier for families, young viewers, and even people abroad to enjoy the film without waiting.

The announcement and online launch of Lucky The Superstar also came at a time when Tamil OTT content was gaining strong traction, especially with viewers looking for fresh, feel-good stories.

