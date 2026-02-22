Assi Box Office Collection Day 2 : Taapsee Pannu–Kani Kusruti’s Film Sees Slow Start, Mints Just Rs 1.6 Crore Amid Buzz

The domestic box office of the courtroom drama Assi, which features Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti as its main actors, has opened with slow box office results. The film started to find its footing on its second day after struggling during its first day of release, which was its first day of release.

The film shows minimal improvement from its Friday results, but the total outcome remains disappointing since Anubhav Sinha, who directed the project, has established his reputation through impactful social storytelling.

The film has earned approximately Rs 2.6 crore from its first two days of release, which makes the producers and trade analysts wait for Sunday shows to prove their hope that positive word-of-mouth will increase box office revenue.

Assi Critical Reception and Urban Occupancy

The theatrical journey of Assi shows that it depends on metropolitan areas and their multiplex viewers, but its audience numbers reveal a different story.

The film achieved 12% to 13% average occupancy on Saturday because its evening and night shows attracted more viewers than its morning performances.

The “niche” nature of the subject matter, which shows sexual violence and legal system failures through a practical approach, has prevented the film from reaching broad viewership despite its outstanding cast, which includes Revathy and Naseeruddin Shah.

The movie faces challenges at the box office because audiences appreciate its authentic performances and genuine purpose but prefer to watch more entertaining and commercially viable films that are currently showing in theaters.

Assi Commercial Comparison and Growth Prospects

Assi has started its commercial journey at a slower pace than Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha’s earlier films Thappad and Mulk.

The film faces a difficult box office battle because it competes against another film, which has created a situation that splits viewer interest while restricting the number of screens available to show the film.

The film needs to maintain its current daily performance through the weekdays to reach a respectable total lifetime box office revenue.

The film’s current path leads to a conclusion that it will not achieve traditional “blockbuster” status, but its future success depends on whether its deep themes connect with its limited audience to create ongoing viewing patterns.

