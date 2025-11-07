What Role Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Playing In SS Rajamouli’s ‘Globe Trotter?’ New Poster Drops A BIG Hint, Internet Is Amused

On Friday, November 6, SS Rajamouli and his team released the first-look poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran in their upcoming film, which is tentatively called Globe Trotter.

The poster was released by actor Mahesh Babu, who is also playing a key role in the movie, on X, with the caption that said, Stood on the other side… time to meet you head-on KUMBHA (sic).

SS Rajamouli unveils Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha

The poster was also posted on X by Rajamouli who referred to Sukumaran as one of the best actors he has ever encountered in his life. “After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying.”

He added, “Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair… literally…”

How did the Internet react?

Besides Mahesh Babu and Sukumaran, Priyanka Chopra also plays the main role in the movie. The planned next-big movie of Rajamouli, who has followed the massive success of RRR, is Globe Trotter or SSMB29 which involves Ram Charan and Jr NTR leading the film.

