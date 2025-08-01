Bank Holidays In August 2025: Here’s The Complete City-Wise Schedule

Bank branches in India will have no less than 15 holidays in the month of August according to the schedule, with national holidays, local festival holidays as well as the weekend closures. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already published its program calendar and customers are welcome to organize their financial operations in compliance with that one.

Physical branch services shall be closed on the following days of the month, whereas, during the rest of the days, digital services (like ATMs, internet banking, UPI, and mobile banking apps) will continue functioning normally. The closures are pegged on the classification on the holidays by the RBI on the Negotiable Instrument Act, Real time Gross settlements holidays and closing of accounts annually.

Key Holiday Dates and Festivals

The month is marked by several significant festivals and public holidays. Here is a breakdown of the key closures for August 2025:

August 3 (Sunday): A nationwide weekly off.

August 8 (Friday): Banks in Sikkim will be closed for Tendong Lho Rum Faat.

August 9 (Saturday): Banks will be closed for Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima in multiple states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. This also coincides with the second Saturday of the month, a nationwide holiday.

August 10 (Sunday): A nationwide weekly off.

August 13 (Wednesday): Patriot’s Day will be observed in Manipur, with banks remaining closed.

August 15 (Friday): This is a triple holiday, with nationwide closures for Independence Day. It is also observed as Parsi New Year and Janmashtami in select states.

August 16 (Saturday): Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi will be celebrated in a number of states, including Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Telangana.

August 17 (Sunday): A nationwide weekly off.

August 19 (Tuesday): Maharaja Bir Bikram Jayanti will see banks closed in Tripura.

August 23 (Saturday): This is the fourth Saturday of the month, a nationwide holiday.

August 24 (Sunday): A nationwide weekly off.

August 25 (Monday): Banks in Assam will be closed for Srimanta Sankardeva Tithi.

August 27 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi is a major holiday, resulting in bank closures in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, and Tamil Nadu.

August 28 (Thursday): The second day of Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed in Goa, while Odisha will observe Nuakhai.

August 31 (Sunday): A nationwide weekly off.

Customers Advisory

Charges to customers are highly encouraged to mark these dates and conduct their transactions in time before the disruption takes place. Online transactions will go on as usual, but services that face some physical requirements to service providers, like clearances of cheques, payment of loans and cash deposits, will have to be done around these holidays.

