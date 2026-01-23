LIVE TV
Who Are Alka Kerkar And Rajeshree Shirwadkar? Leading Contenders In Race For Mumbai Mayor Post In BMC

Alka Kerkar and Rajashree Shirwadkar have emerged as leading contenders for the Mumbai Mayor post, with experience, party support, and grassroots connections positioning them as frontrunners. The BMC mayoral election will receive intense public attention because both candidates will serve essential functions in running Mumbai's local government.

(Image Credit: Alka Kerkar via X/ Rajeshree Shirwadkar via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Alka Kerkar via X/ Rajeshree Shirwadkar via Instagram)

January 23, 2026 14:05:07 IST

Alka Kerkar and Rajeshree Shirwadkar have become important figures because people are now guessing who will become the next Mayor of Mumbai, which serves both ceremonial and operational functions for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The political parties and civic observers and Mumbai residents are watching the mayoral race because the civic body controls the governance of India’s financial capital. Current leadership discussions about experience and political acceptability have made Kerkar and Shirwadkar into potential BMC power players who can adapt to the changing power structures of the organization.

Who Is Alka Kerkar? 

Alka Kerkar, The senior BJP leader has maintained her political power through four consecutive terms as elected corporator and her past role as Deputy Mayor of Mumbai. Her extensive experience in civic administration, coupled with her active role within the party, has made her a prominent figure in BMC politics. Speculation exists that she will become the next Mayor of Mumbai because her demonstrated ability and leadership experience validate her capacity for such a role. The core leadership ties and organizational network connections she has with the BJP allow her to maintain her status as a frontrunner for the mayoral election.

Who Is Rajeshree Shirwadkar?

The opposing viewpoint presents Rajeshree Shirwadkar as a leader who holds strong grassroots ties while receiving backing from her organization. Shirwadkar has become well known through her active participation in the civic body because she works on local problems and fulfills her party obligations. Supporters believe her political outreach skills allow her to establish connections with both corporators and citizens which gives her an advantage in a role that needs agreement among different groups. The increasing discussion about her mayoral candidacy shows a demand for leaders who possess both political skills and practical community work experience.

Mayor Of Mumbai

The BMC needs new leadership because its upcoming mayoral election will determine which candidate most effectively handles administrative duties and political negotiations and public expectations. The absence of an official announcement does not prevent Alka Kerkar and Rajeshree Shirwadkar from becoming main candidates because the civic political system needs experienced female leaders. The decision making process will keep both names at the center of discussions until someone assumes control of Mumbai’s highest civic position.

Also Read: Kashi Vishwanath Temple Introduces ‘Ask Nandi’ AI-Powered Chatbot To Assist Devotees

QUICK LINKS