Who Are Aviva Baig’s Parents? Here’s What You Need To Know About Imran Baig And Nandita Kathpalia Baig As Their Daughter Gets Engaged To Raihan Vadra

The couple’s big news made plenty of headlines, but what a lot of people don’t realise is that their families go way back. They’ve known each other for years. Aviva’s parents, Imran Baig and Nandita Kathpalia Baig, live in Delhi and have built quite a reputation there.

Who are Aviva Baig’s parents?

Imran Baig runs Imaging Solutions Private Limited, a company he’s been directing since it started in 1993. The business deals in international trade, and he’s got other ventures too, though details about those are pretty under wraps.

Aviva Baig’s mother, Nandita Kathpalia Baig, is a different kind of powerhouse. She’s an interior designer and the executive director at Youthreach.

She also consults for the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. If you check out her LinkedIn, you’ll see she cares deeply about animal welfare, civil rights, poverty alleviation, and human rights. Basically, she blends her creative side with a big heart for social causes, and people in Delhi’s design and social circles really respect her for it.

But Nandita doesn’t just sticks to design. She helped found Youthreach. She’s also built strong connections with influential figures, including Priyanka Gandhi herself. Their friendship and professional collaborations go back years.

If you’re curious, Nandita’s on Instagram as nanditakbaig, but her profile has 413 followers, and you’ll have to request to follow.

The Baigs are close with both the Gandhi and Vadra families, and with Aviva and Raihan’s engagement, the families are about to get even closer.

What do you need to know about Aviva Baig?

Now, a bit about Aviva: she’s a photographer and co-founded Atelier 11, a photo studio and production company. She also freelances as a producer with PlusRymn. She and Raihan aren’t strangers; they’ve been together for seven years.

Aviva’s recent engagement brought her into the spotlight, but her story is more than just a headline. She’s built her own creative career, and the bond between the Baig and Vadra-Gandhi families runs deep.

