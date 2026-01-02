LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh BCB crime news Blinkit Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh BCB crime news Blinkit Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh BCB crime news Blinkit Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh BCB crime news Blinkit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh BCB crime news Blinkit Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh BCB crime news Blinkit Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh BCB crime news Blinkit Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh BCB crime news Blinkit
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Are Aviva Baig’s Parents? Here’s What You Need To Know About Imran Baig And Nandita Kathpalia Baig As Their Daughter Gets Engaged To Raihan Vadra

Who Are Aviva Baig’s Parents? Here’s What You Need To Know About Imran Baig And Nandita Kathpalia Baig As Their Daughter Gets Engaged To Raihan Vadra

Aviva Baig, fiancée of Priyanka Gandhi’s son Raihan Vadra, comes from a well-known Delhi family. Her father Imran Baig heads Imaging Solutions Pvt Ltd, while her mother Nandita Kathpalia Baig is an interior designer and social-sector leader.

All About Aviva Baig’s Parents (PHOTO: X)
All About Aviva Baig’s Parents (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: January 2, 2026 17:21:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Are Aviva Baig’s Parents? Here’s What You Need To Know About Imran Baig And Nandita Kathpalia Baig As Their Daughter Gets Engaged To Raihan Vadra

aviva-baigs: It’s that time of year when everyone seems to be starting something new. And right now, all eyes are on Aviva Baig and Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s son, who recently got engaged.

You Might Be Interested In

The couple’s big news made plenty of headlines, but what a lot of people don’t realise is that their families go way back. They’ve known each other for years. Aviva’s parents, Imran Baig and Nandita Kathpalia Baig, live in Delhi and have built quite a reputation there.

Who Are Aviva Baig’s Parents? Here’s What You Need To Know About Imran Baig And Nandita Kathpalia Baig As Their Daughter Gets Engaged To Raihan Vadra

You Might Be Interested In

Who are Aviva Baig’s parents? 

Imran Baig runs Imaging Solutions Private Limited, a company he’s been directing since it started in 1993. The business deals in international trade, and he’s got other ventures too, though details about those are pretty under wraps.

Aviva Baig’s mother, Nandita Kathpalia Baig, is a different kind of powerhouse. She’s an interior designer and the executive director at Youthreach. 

She also consults for the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. If you check out her LinkedIn, you’ll see she cares deeply about animal welfare, civil rights, poverty alleviation, and human rights. Basically, she blends her creative side with a big heart for social causes, and people in Delhi’s design and social circles really respect her for it.

But Nandita doesn’t just sticks to design. She helped found Youthreach. She’s also built strong connections with influential figures, including Priyanka Gandhi herself. Their friendship and professional collaborations go back years.

If you’re curious, Nandita’s on Instagram as nanditakbaig, but her profile has 413 followers, and you’ll have to request to follow.

The Baigs are close with both the Gandhi and Vadra families, and with Aviva and Raihan’s engagement, the families are about to get even closer.

Who Are Aviva Baig’s Parents? Here’s What You Need To Know About Imran Baig And Nandita Kathpalia Baig As Their Daughter Gets Engaged To Raihan Vadra

What do you need to know about Aviva Baig? 

Now, a bit about Aviva: she’s a photographer and co-founded Atelier 11, a photo studio and production company. She also freelances as a producer with PlusRymn. She and Raihan aren’t strangers; they’ve been together for seven years.

Aviva’s recent engagement brought her into the spotlight, but her story is more than just a headline. She’s built her own creative career, and the bond between the Baig and Vadra-Gandhi families runs deep. 

ALSO READ: Real Or AI? Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Footage Gets Leaked Online Days Ahead Of Its Release, Here’s The Truth Behind It

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 4:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Aviva Baighome-hero-pos-9Imran BaigNandita BaigRaihan Vadra

RELATED News

‘Both Threaten To Kill Me’: Meerut Man Alleges His Wife’s Affair With UP’s Viral Influencer Shadab Jakati; Breaks Down At Police Station

What Is Siddhartha Bhaiya’s Net Worth? Here’s How Late Aequitas Investment MD Delivered 100 Times Returns, A Look Into His Impressive Portfolio And Holdings

Who Was Siddhartha Bhaiya? Aequitas Investment MD, India’s Renowned Smallcap Multibagger Hunter Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During New Zealand Vacation

Is China All Set To Deploy Military In Balochistan? Mir Yar Baloch Warns Of ‘Unimaginable Threat’ Citing Challenges To ‘Bharat’s Future’

Dharamshala College Horror: 19-Year-Old Dies After Alleged Ragging, Sexual Harassment Claims On Campus; Professor Booked

LATEST NEWS

Who Are Aviva Baig’s Parents? Here’s What You Need To Know About Imran Baig And Nandita Kathpalia Baig As Their Daughter Gets Engaged To Raihan Vadra

Health Insurance for Young Professionals: Why Starting Early Saves Money

Top 10 Entrepreneurs Are Set to Redefine Their Industries with Innovation in 2026

Russian Flight Attendant Stabbed To Death In Dubai Hotel, Ex-Husband Arrested After Body Found In Pool Of Blood

Erling Haaland Surprises Shubman Gill With Signed Boots; Video Goes Viral As Fans Call It ‘The Ultimate Sports Crossover’

When Will Vaibhav Suryavanshi Be Back In Action? Check All Details Of His Next Match

WATCH: Glenn Maxwell Left Speechless By Freakish Wicketkeeper Catch At The Gabba, Social Media Reacts

Dharamshala College Horror: 19-Year-Old Dies After Alleged Ragging, Sexual Harassment Claims On Campus; Professor Booked

Mahieka Sharma’s New Year Eve ‘Long-Distance Darshan’ With Hardik Pandya’s Mother Goes Viral; Cricketer Shares More Photos With Girlfriend, Netizens Call Them ‘Best Jodi’

From Earthquakes To Alien Contact: How Many Of Baba Vanga’s Predictions Came True In 2025

Who Are Aviva Baig’s Parents? Here’s What You Need To Know About Imran Baig And Nandita Kathpalia Baig As Their Daughter Gets Engaged To Raihan Vadra

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Are Aviva Baig’s Parents? Here’s What You Need To Know About Imran Baig And Nandita Kathpalia Baig As Their Daughter Gets Engaged To Raihan Vadra

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Are Aviva Baig’s Parents? Here’s What You Need To Know About Imran Baig And Nandita Kathpalia Baig As Their Daughter Gets Engaged To Raihan Vadra
Who Are Aviva Baig’s Parents? Here’s What You Need To Know About Imran Baig And Nandita Kathpalia Baig As Their Daughter Gets Engaged To Raihan Vadra
Who Are Aviva Baig’s Parents? Here’s What You Need To Know About Imran Baig And Nandita Kathpalia Baig As Their Daughter Gets Engaged To Raihan Vadra
Who Are Aviva Baig’s Parents? Here’s What You Need To Know About Imran Baig And Nandita Kathpalia Baig As Their Daughter Gets Engaged To Raihan Vadra

QUICK LINKS