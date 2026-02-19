LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Who Foots The Bill?’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Tamil Nadu Over Free Electricity Promise, Questions Rising ‘Freebie’ Culture

‘Who Foots The Bill?’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Tamil Nadu Over Free Electricity Promise, Questions Rising ‘Freebie’ Culture

Supreme Court of India: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday raised concerns over the practice of providing free electricity irrespective of consumers’ financial status, pulling up the Tamil Nadu electricity board over its proposed scheme.

Supreme Court of India (Photo Credit- Pinterest)
Supreme Court of India (Photo Credit- Pinterest)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 19, 2026 14:40:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Who Foots The Bill?’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Tamil Nadu Over Free Electricity Promise, Questions Rising ‘Freebie’ Culture

Supreme Court of India: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday raised concerns over the practice of providing free electricity irrespective of consumers’ financial status, pulling up the Tamil Nadu electricity board over its proposed scheme.

The apex court issued notice to the Centre and other parties on a plea related to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government’s proposal to extend free electricity benefits.

Court Flags Impact of ‘Freebies’ on Economy

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant criticised the growing “freebies culture” adopted by states and political parties, observing that such measures could hamper economic development.

You Might Be Interested In

“The economic development of the nation will be hampered with this kind of largesse distribution. Yes, it is the State’s duty to provide. But the ones who are enjoying freebies… is it not something that should be looked at?” the CJI remarked.

He further questioned the sustainability of offering universal benefits without considering fiscal realities. “We know states where there is free electricity even if you are a big landlord… you keep lights on, machines on. If you want to have a facility, you pay for it. But this money which the State says it will pay now… Who will pay for it? This is the tax money,” he said.

The bench also noted that several states are already facing revenue deficits while continuing to announce large-scale welfare schemes.

Welfare Announcements Before Elections Questioned

The court observed that welfare schemes are often rolled out ahead of elections, raising broader concerns about fiscal discipline and policy intent.

“We are not on the Tamil Nadu context only. We are on the fact that why are schemes being announced just before elections. All political parties, sociologists need to revisit ideology. How long will this continue?” the CJI said.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi added that the issue extends beyond a single state. “It’s not one State we are talking about, it’s about all States. It is planned expenditure. Why don’t you make Budget proposals and give justification that this is my outlay on unemployment of people,” he observed.

The matter remains under consideration as the court examines the larger question of fiscal responsibility and welfare policy across states.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Amid Row Over China Robodog ‘Orion’, Made-In-India ‘Param’ Steals The Spotlight At AI Summit – Check Who Developed It And What Can He Do?

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 2:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Punjab Horror: 99-Year-Old Woman, Who Lived Alone, Killed Brutally During Robbery, Body With Bruises Found Stuffed Inside Iron Trunk

Why Bangladesh Closed Its Airspace To SpiceJet? Northeast Operations Hit As Dhaka Denies Overflight Access

Who Is Ankur Vora? Indian-Origin Top Boss Of Gates Foundation To Step In For Bill Gates As He Pulls Out Of AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Uproar

Bengaluru Shocker: Woman’s Throat Slit In Bengaluru Home as Specially Abled Husband Lies Unaware Beside Her, Victim Found Lying In Pool Of Blood

Amid Row Over China Robodog ‘Orion’, Made-In-India ‘Param’ Steals The Spotlight At AI Summit – Check Who Developed It And What Can He Do?

LATEST NEWS

Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance And Jio Lead India’s AI Revolution? ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment as Jio AI Bharat Goes Live – Is This the Time to Invest?

Sand Stone by Technogym: the new era of Wellness Luxury Living

Who Is Bahadur Singh Koli? BJP MLA’s Viral Sexist Remark in Rajasthan Assembly Sparks Row — Watch Video

Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India Inaugurates DICCI’s International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work

‘Who Foots The Bill?’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Tamil Nadu Over Free Electricity Promise, Questions Rising ‘Freebie’ Culture

CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam On February 21, 2026 (Saturday): Important Tips And Sample Questions To Get High Marks

TMPerfumehouse Expands into Personal Care with Launch of Shower Gels, Beard Balms, Attars, Solid Perfumes, and Soaps

Newgen Share Price Surges 20% on NSE Amid UAE Orders and AI-Driven Market Momentum

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. Reports Stellar Earnings for Q3FY26, PAT Jumps 72 Percent QoQ

T20 World Cup 2026: How Rohit Sharma And Suryakumar Yadav Combined to Break MS Dhoni’s Massive Record

‘Who Foots The Bill?’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Tamil Nadu Over Free Electricity Promise, Questions Rising ‘Freebie’ Culture

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Who Foots The Bill?’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Tamil Nadu Over Free Electricity Promise, Questions Rising ‘Freebie’ Culture

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Who Foots The Bill?’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Tamil Nadu Over Free Electricity Promise, Questions Rising ‘Freebie’ Culture
‘Who Foots The Bill?’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Tamil Nadu Over Free Electricity Promise, Questions Rising ‘Freebie’ Culture
‘Who Foots The Bill?’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Tamil Nadu Over Free Electricity Promise, Questions Rising ‘Freebie’ Culture
‘Who Foots The Bill?’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Tamil Nadu Over Free Electricity Promise, Questions Rising ‘Freebie’ Culture

QUICK LINKS