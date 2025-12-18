LIVE TV
Who Is Anurag Dwivedi, And Why Has ED Raided YouTuber Residences In Uttar Pradesh? Here's What You Need To Know As His Lamborghini, Mercedes Are Seized

The Enforcement Directorate has raided YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi’s home in Uttar Pradesh, seizing luxury cars including a Lamborghini Urus in a major crackdown on online betting rackets. The probe, triggered by a Siliguri FIR, links him to hawala-funded illicit gambling operations.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 18, 2025 21:51:07 IST

Who Is Anurag Dwivedi, And Why Has ED Raided YouTuber Residences In Uttar Pradesh? Here’s What You Need To Know As His Lamborghini, Mercedes Are Seized

In the biggest strike against the online gambling and betting rackets, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the Nawabganj home of a popular YouTuber, Anurag Dwivedi, in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh and confiscated four luxury vehicles-a  Lamborghini Urus valued at Rs 4.18 crore and a Mercedes- parked in his Nawabganj home. 

The incriminating evidence revealing that Dwivedi was involved in the illicit wealth transferred by hawala networks was found in the dramatic searches conducted on December 17 in nine locations in Lucknow.

Other vehicles which were confiscated were a Ford Endeavour and a Thar, and they were all marked as proceeds of crime by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Siliguri betting empire: FIR that triggered investigation

The suit was initiated based on a West Bengal Police FIR of unlawful betting activities, as hosted in Siliguri by the suspects such as Sonu Kumar Thakur and Vishal Bhardwaj.

They organised huge online gambling panels where they cheated and forged through the use of mule bank accounts, Telegram channels, and the use of digital platforms.

The investigation of ED had narrowed the focus to Dwivedi, a social media influencer, who actively encouraged this kind of activity by watching and spreading viral YouTube videos, attracting crowds of users and expanding the magnitude of the illegal activity manifold.

Dirty money trail of YouTuber

Investigations had found one elaborate laundering system of Dwivedi: he had received massive payments through hawala operators, mule accounts, cash drop-offs with middlemen, and through deposits to bank accounts of his companies and family members- none of which were supported by lawful business.

The trail went abroad, where the proceeds of crime in various hawala platforms were used by Dwivedi to buy Dubai real estate. He escaped to Dubai and is now hiding there after taking refuge in India. He has avoided several ED summons, a suspicion that has prompted the belief that he has another network.

Promotion Kingpin: Viral video to criminal gains

The YouTube celebrity life of Dwivedi became toxic when he supposedly used his platform to promote Sky Exchange and other related betting applications by tempting the viewers into making illegal bets.

The windfall paid off his lavish life but ED raids uncovered the paper trail- promotional content to the investments hiding under the carpet. Investigators are also working off-layers to find partners, measure the illegal loot, and follow up other properties, and more attachments and arrests will follow.

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 9:51 PM IST
QUICK LINKS