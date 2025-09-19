Who Is Aryan Maan? ABVP’s DUSU President Winner And Son Of Businessman Sikandar Maan Behind Royal Green Liquor Brand – Check His Net Worth..

Delhi university students’ union (DUSU) elections are regarded as a major bellwether in terms of youth politics in India and the 2025 election cannot be an exception. The presidential nominee of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Aryan Maan, has captured a lot of attention as a person who has been both a traditional campus activist and a digitally savvy candidate.

His academic and athletic background provides a different approach towards student leadership, as he tries to solve a fundamental problem within the campus, in addition to attracting a large and diverse student population.

Who is the father of Aryan Maan?

Aryan Maan belongs to the Maan family that is famous in business circles. Sikandar Maan is the Executive Director of ADS Group in Beri and his father. Another brand that is the possession of the family is the Royal Green liquor.

Aryan Maan Key Pledges and Academic Profile

The campaign created by Aryan Maan is supported by a campaign based on the concrete student welfare policies. Being an alumnus of Hansraj College, he is familiar with the realities of the day-to-day life of a student, and his manifesto promises subsidized metro passes, campus-wide free Wi-Fi, and improved sports facilities are designed to address the needs of the students on a daily basis.

He is a current student of MA in Library Science and in his academic journey, he has shown that he is devoted to the cause of education, and his political agenda is to better the facilities that support the daily lives of the students. He also promises to carry out accessibility audits to make the campus be accommodative to all students.

Aryan Maan Roots and Political Trajectory

Aryan Maan is a national-level football player, which is why he stands out in the crowd of students who become prominent in student politics. The experience of participating in ABVP-led student movements including anti-fee hikes campaigns has seen him establish himself as an active and dedicated student leader.

The DUSU elections of this year have been more digital-oriented, with the Maan and other candidates using social media, viral content, and other platforms to engage voters. His campaign has won the backing of a number of public figures and has featured in the middle of an active and competitive contest.

Aryan Maan’s Net Worth

Aryan’s family-owned company, ADS Spirits Private Limited, where his father serves as a director, reported a revenue of ₹1,590 crore for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024. The family is also linked to the Royal Green whisky brand.



