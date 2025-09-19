LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Aryan Maan? ABVP’s DUSU President Winner And Son Of Businessman Sikandar Maan Behind Royal Green Liquor Brand – Check His Net Worth..

Who Is Aryan Maan? ABVP’s DUSU President Winner And Son Of Businessman Sikandar Maan Behind Royal Green Liquor Brand – Check His Net Worth..

Who is Aryan Maan, ABVP’s DUSU President Winner 2025, brings academics, sports, and digital savvy to student politics. With a manifesto promising free Wi-Fi, subsidized metro passes, and better facilities, he aims to improve student life while engaging the campus digitally in 2025 elections. Know Aryan Maan's Family, father, mother and his net worth.

Aryan Maan Emerges as Key Contender in 2025 DUSU Elections (Pc: Instagram)
Aryan Maan Emerges as Key Contender in 2025 DUSU Elections (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 19, 2025 15:57:49 IST

Delhi university students’ union (DUSU) elections are regarded as a major bellwether in terms of youth politics in India and the 2025 election cannot be an exception. The presidential nominee of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Aryan Maan, has captured a lot of attention as a person who has been both a traditional campus activist and a digitally savvy candidate.

His academic and athletic background provides a different approach towards student leadership, as he tries to solve a fundamental problem within the campus, in addition to attracting a large and diverse student population.

Who is the father of Aryan Maan?

Aryan Maan belongs to the Maan family that is famous in business circles. Sikandar Maan is the Executive Director of ADS Group in Beri and his father. Another brand that is the possession of the family is the Royal Green liquor.

Aryan Maan Key Pledges and Academic Profile

The campaign created by Aryan Maan is supported by a campaign based on the concrete student welfare policies. Being an alumnus of Hansraj College, he is familiar with the realities of the day-to-day life of a student, and his manifesto promises subsidized metro passes, campus-wide free Wi-Fi, and improved sports facilities are designed to address the needs of the students on a daily basis.

He is a current student of MA in Library Science and in his academic journey, he has shown that he is devoted to the cause of education, and his political agenda is to better the facilities that support the daily lives of the students. He also promises to carry out accessibility audits to make the campus be accommodative to all students.

Aryan Maan Roots and Political Trajectory

Aryan Maan is a national-level football player, which is why he stands out in the crowd of students who become prominent in student politics. The experience of participating in ABVP-led student movements including anti-fee hikes campaigns has seen him establish himself as an active and dedicated student leader.

The DUSU elections of this year have been more digital-oriented, with the Maan and other candidates using social media, viral content, and other platforms to engage voters. His campaign has won the backing of a number of public figures and has featured in the middle of an active and competitive contest.

Aryan Maan’s Net Worth

Aryan’s family-owned company, ADS Spirits Private Limited, where his father serves as a director, reported a revenue of ₹1,590 crore for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024. The family is also linked to the Royal Green whisky brand.

Also Read: DUSU Elections 2025: Heavy security deployed ahead of vote counting in North Campus

Tags: ABVP candidatearyan maanDUSU 2025

RELATED News

Smoking Image On ‘Mother Mary Come To Me’ Cover: Arundhati Roy Faces Legal Challenge In Kerala
"This is murder of democracy": Congress MLA BR Patil backs Rahul Gandhi's charge on 'Vote-Chori' in Aland
Breaking News: ABVP’s Aryan Mann Is New DU Students’ Union President
Sam Pitroda Makes Another Shocking Comment, BJP Says This Proves Congress Has Soft Corner For Pakistan
SC issues notice to Delhi govt on contempt plea over non-implementation of judicial pay panel benefits

LATEST NEWS

Taiwan denounces Chinese defence minister's remarks, reasserts sovereignty and democracy
Sunil Gavaskar To Gautam Gambhir ‘Don’t Risk Jasprit Bumrah Before Asia Cup 2025 Final’
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies after tragic scuba dive in Singapore
iValue Infosolutions IPO: Mix Response On Day 2 Subscription, What’s Next For This IT Solutions Provider?
Meet Siddharth Jain, Man Who Bought First Tesla Car In India, Here’s How Elon Musk Reacted
Merck Foundation CEO meets the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and 13 First Ladies of Africa and Asia at the 7th edition of MFFLI Summit
Zubeen Garg Dies In Scuba Diving Accident: Net Worth Of Famous Singer Will Shock You
"Proud moment to achieve gold for India": Jaismine Lamboria after World Boxing Championship triumph
IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match 12 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Oman Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Donald Trump Furious At Benjamin Netanyahu, Uses Vulgar Word, Says Israeli PM Is ‘F***ing Me’
Who Is Aryan Maan? ABVP’s DUSU President Winner And Son Of Businessman Sikandar Maan Behind Royal Green Liquor Brand – Check His Net Worth..

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Aryan Maan? ABVP’s DUSU President Winner And Son Of Businessman Sikandar Maan Behind Royal Green Liquor Brand – Check His Net Worth..

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Aryan Maan? ABVP’s DUSU President Winner And Son Of Businessman Sikandar Maan Behind Royal Green Liquor Brand – Check His Net Worth..
Who Is Aryan Maan? ABVP’s DUSU President Winner And Son Of Businessman Sikandar Maan Behind Royal Green Liquor Brand – Check His Net Worth..
Who Is Aryan Maan? ABVP’s DUSU President Winner And Son Of Businessman Sikandar Maan Behind Royal Green Liquor Brand – Check His Net Worth..
Who Is Aryan Maan? ABVP’s DUSU President Winner And Son Of Businessman Sikandar Maan Behind Royal Green Liquor Brand – Check His Net Worth..

QUICK LINKS