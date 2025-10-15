LIVE TV
Who Is Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj? Minor Accuses Gurukul Head Of Sexual Assault, Reveals, 'Punched Me, Touched My Chest'

Who Is Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj? Minor Accuses Gurukul Head Of Sexual Assault, Reveals, ‘Punched Me, Touched My Chest’

A shocking case of sexual assault at Warkari Gurukul in Ratnagiri has led to the arrest of head Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj and teacher Pritesh Prabhakar Kadam under the POCSO Act. The accused allegedly molested a minor girl student and threatened her with dire consequences for speaking out.

Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj (PHOTO: X)
Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 15, 2025 19:06:40 IST

Who Is Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj? Minor Accuses Gurukul Head Of Sexual Assault, Reveals, ‘Punched Me, Touched My Chest’

Sexual assault on a female minor student in the Gurukul by the head of the Gurukul, as well as a teacher in Maharashtra, has sparked off allegations.

Pritesh Prabhakar Kadam, a teacher of the Warkari Gurukul, the main educational institution of the Ratnagiri district, which is led by Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj, is accused of molestation of a student. The two accused have been registered in a case.

Who is Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj? 

The Gurukul is attended by boys and girls in various regions of Maharashtra to get spiritual education. The victim, too, had come for it. Kokare started attacking the girl, and the initial eight days were good until June 12 when she got the admission.

According to the victim, whenever he was alone in the room, he would come into the room and punch him and touch his chest. This marked the onset of the sexual attack.

The complainant stated that she was threatened of having dire consequences, which prevented her from raising her voice.

Spiritual Leader, Teacher Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl

Pritesh Prabhakar Kadam instructed me not to speak out, and told me that contacts and connections had to be used by Kokare could be used to frame my father, and kill me and my brother. The victim said she was told she would be denied an opportunity to further her education.

However, on Monday, the girl confided to her father and recounted the incident and a policeman complaint was taken. It has been reported in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Section 12 and 17, which constitute sexual harassment and abetment of sexual offence against a child.

The accused have been arrested and are under two days of police custody.

Bhaskar Jadhav, an MLA belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray wing of Shiv Sena, has expressed suspicion that there could be more victims of the attack, girls.

Shiv Sena leader too added that he would reveal the politicians who were with Kokare and visited him. 

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 7:06 PM IST
QUICK LINKS