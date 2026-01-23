Who Is Deepinder Goyal’s First Wife And When Did They First Meet ? From Chasing Her For Six Months To Divorcing Her, All About Kanchan Joshi

LIVE TV
Before Zomato made him a household name, Deepinder Goyal found love at IIT Delhi with Kanchan Joshi.

Deepinder Goyal with his first wife, Kanchan Joshi, in happier times (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 23, 2026 20:09:08 IST

Deepinder Goyal, the former CEO of Zomato, has lived through two remarkable love stories. The first began at IIT Delhi with Kanchan Joshi, and the second, years later, with Grecia Muñoz.

Let’s start with Kanchan. Deepinder and Kanchan met as students in the Mathematics and Computing department at IIT Delhi.

Kanchan was working on her MSc, and those long hours in the lab brought them together. Deepinder told Forbes India that he spent six months chasing after her, and eventually, it worked; they started dating.

In 2007, they got married and dove into a life full of plans and dreams.

Just a year after their wedding, Deepinder teamed up with his friend Pankaj Chaddah to launch Zomato. In 2013, Deepinder and Kanchan welcomed their daughter, Sitara.

Deepinder once said, “We understand each other very well. We haven’t fought in years.” Their relationship, at least from the outside, seemed solid and steady.

Who is Kanchan Joshi?

She’s built a career far from the headlines and start-up chaos of her ex-husband. Kanchan is now an Assistant Professor of Mathematics at the University of Delhi.

She earned her BSc at Delhi University, then went on to get both her MSc and PhD in Mathematics from IIT Delhi. Her life has stayed rooted in academia, a world away from Deepinder’s business ventures.

Kanchan’s exact age isn’t public, but based on her education timeline, she finished her BSc in 2001; she’ll likely be in her early to mid-40s by 2026. She’s kept most details about her personal life private.

Kanchan Joshi’s career

After finishing her PhD, Kanchan moved into teaching and research. She’s now shaping future mathematicians as an Assistant Professor at the University of Delhi. Her reputation in academia stands on its own, separate from her past marriage.

No one’s pinned down Kanchan’s net worth, but as a professor at a public university, she earns a typical academic salary in India.

For comparison, Deepinder is a billionaire, reportedly worth around $1.3 billion (about ₹11,600 crore) in 2025, but Kanchan seems content with a quieter, more conventional path.

Deepinder Goyal’s divorce with first wife

Their story started in college, turned into marriage in 2008, and brought them a daughter in 2013. Eventually, the marriage ended in divorce. Deepinder remarried in 2024, while Kanchan has chosen to keep her life away from the spotlight since then.

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 8:09 PM IST
QUICK LINKS