Home > Entertainment > Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Gets Brutally Trolled Over Marathon Appearance, Sparks Debate On Body Shaming, What It Reveals About Mental Health Stigma

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Gets Brutally Trolled Over Marathon Appearance, Sparks Debate On Body Shaming, What It Reveals About Mental Health Stigma

Ira Khan faced online body-shaming after appearing at the Tata Mumbai Marathon with father Aamir Khan.

Ira Khan was recently spotted alongside her father, actor Aamir Khan (IMAGE: X)
Ira Khan was recently spotted alongside her father, actor Aamir Khan (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 23, 2026 19:02:57 IST

Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Gets Brutally Trolled Over Marathon Appearance, Sparks Debate On Body Shaming, What It Reveals About Mental Health Stigma

Ira Khan showed up at the Tata Mumbai Marathon with her superstar dad, Aamir Khan, and some other family members to support the Paani Foundation and Agatsu Foundation.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira gets brutally trolled 

But instead of just cheering her on, some people online started body-shaming her outfit. 

Actor Abhinav Shukla wasn’t having any of it. Ira ran in a simple white tank top and black shorts, pretty standard for a marathon. Still, someone on X (used to be Twitter) decided to mock her outfit and her body, saying stuff like, “The problem is not the clothes, it is the body,” and even throwing in a line about “decency never goes out of style.” 

The post finished with a jab at people who wear XL and XXL sizes.

That really set Abhinav off. He called out the person, backed Ira up, and made it clear that how someone dresses is their own business. He even praised Ira for being one of the few celebrity kids who come across as genuine and grounded.

Ira Khan’s struggles with body image

Ira’s not new to talking about her struggles. She’s been open on Instagram about her body image issues, sharing that since 2020, she’s gone back and forth between feeling unfit, getting heavier, and dealing with all the emotions that come with it. She admitted that talking about her body scares her more than even discussing her depression.

In her post, Ira wrote, “Yes, I’m fat. Been oscillating between thinking I’m fat/unfit, becoming overweight and being obese since 2020. There’s a lot to be said about it. Definitely things I still need to figure out. But I feel at least a small shift for the better, so I’ve decided to start talking about it/share.”

At the time, she added, “I may not be as articulate or confident as when I spoke about my depression. Unlike like that, this feels a little scary. But I really think it needs to be talked about. I don’t have a diagnosed eating disorder, and I’m also not an expert. Just sharing my experiences. Venture into the comment section at your own risk. I know I will be staying far away from it. Let’s see how this goes.”

She’s talked before about dealing with clinical depression and the guilt she felt because she grew up privileged. Ira doesn’t shy away from tough topics, she faces them head-on, even when it’s scary.

How does body shaming affect a person’s mental health? 

Body shaming can affect the mental state of an individual gravely and in a long-term way. When one is made fun of or criticised because of his or her body shape, size, skin colour or body features, it tends to hurt his or her self-esteem.

With time, constant negative remarks may enable people internalise these assessments to the extent that they find themselves thinking that there is something wrong with them.

Such intense examination may lead to anxiety and depression. Individuals who go through body shaming might develop excessive self-consciousness and fear social interactions or even shun social places.

In worst scenarios, it may lead to social withdrawal, loneliness and isolation. Other behaviours closely interrelated with body shaming include unhealthy coping behaviours, including disordered eating, extreme diet, over-exercising, or substance use, as people attempt to alter their looks to meet unrealistic standards.

In the case of teenagers and young adults, the impact may be particularly detrimental, as the years are when identity and confidence are built during this period.

Social media aggravates the situation, and online body shaming, in turn, makes the damage more severe, as painful remarks used may propagate very fast and stay in place for a long period. 

Finally, body shaming does not only hurt one’s outward appearance, but it also assaults their self-esteem, emotional security and their psychological health, which means that they need to show empathy, use appropriate words, and have body-positive dialogues. 

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 7:02 PM IST
Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Gets Brutally Trolled Over Marathon Appearance, Sparks Debate On Body Shaming, What It Reveals About Mental Health Stigma

QUICK LINKS