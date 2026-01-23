‘Factually Incorrect, Malicious’: Palash Muchhal Denies Claims Of Cheating A Sangli Man Of Rs. 40 Lakhs, Vows To Explore Legal Options

Palash Muchhal Fraud Case: Palash Muchhal, who has been accused of cheating a man for Rs. 40 lakhs, jumped on Instagram Stories on Friday, January 23, to shut down the allegations.

Palash Muchhal clears the air on Instagram

On Instagram, he wrote, “About the claims made by Sangli’s Vidnyan Mane on social media, I want to be clear, these are completely false and have no basis in fact.” He didn’t hold back, either. “This is a malicious attempt to ruin my reputation, and I’m not letting it slide.”

Muchhal added that his lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is looking at all the legal options and they’ll handle things the right way, through the courts.

What Palash Muchhal has been accused of?

According to police in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, a 34-year-old actor and producer says Muchhal cheated him out of Rs 40 lakhs.

Vidnyan Mane, who lives in Sangli, filed a request with the local Superintendent of Police on Tuesday, asking for an FIR against Muchhal.

As per reports, Mane’s complaint says he met Palash Muchhal in Sangli on December 5, 2023. Since Mane wanted to invest in the movie business, Muchhal told him he could come on board as a producer for an upcoming project called ‘Nazaria.’

Muchhal promised Mane he’d make Rs 12 lakh in profit from a Rs 25 lakh investment once the film dropped on OTT platforms, and even offered him a part in the movie, according to Mane’s complaint.

They met two more times. By March 2025, Mane says he’d handed over Rs 40 lakh to Muchhal.

But the project never got off the ground. Mane asked for his money back, got no reply, and ended up turning to the Sangli police for help.

