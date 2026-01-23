When Will Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release? Aditya Dhar Drops A Cryptic Hint On Instagram, Sending Internet Into A Frenzy

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, hit theatres on December 5 and made waves right from the start.

Aditya Dhar Confirms Teaser Release Date

It shot up the box office charts, quickly becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest hits this year. Since then, everyone’s been buzzing about Dhurandhar 2. Fans are glued to any update; nobody wants to miss a thing.

Recently, rumours floated around online that the teaser for Dhurandhar 2 would be attached to Border 2, which was just released in theatres. Turns out, that’s not happening. Aditya Dhar himself stepped in to clear things up.

About Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Teaser

On Friday morning, a fan messaged him on Instagram, practically begging for the teaser. Dhar replied with a laughing emoji and said, “Teaser will be out in a few days!” No exact date, but at least now we know it’s coming soon.

Bollywood Hungama reported that Dhar actually took the end-credit sequence of the first film and re-edited it into a teaser for part two. They also shared that the full trailer should drop towards the end of February, and the movie is locked in for an Eid 2026 release.

Now, here’s where things get interesting: Dhurandhar 2 is set to go head-to-head at the box office with Yash’s Toxic. Both are coming out on March 19.

There was some talk online that Dhurandhar 2 might get pushed back, but Aditya Dhar shut that down.

He says the release date stands. Toxic’s producers, KVN Productions, are also sticking with their date, even as they juggle Yash’s film and Thalapathy Vijay’s delayed project, Jana Nayagan.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside a strong supporting cast that includes Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and more.

