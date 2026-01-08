LIVE TV
Who Is Divya Spandana Aka Ramya? Actress Sparks Row Amid SC's Remark On Dogs: 'Can't Read A Man's Mind Too, Don't Know When He Will Rape'

Who Is Divya Spandana Aka Ramya? Actress Sparks Row Amid SC’s Remark On Dogs: ‘Can’t Read A Man’s Mind Too, Don’t Know When He Will Rape’

Actress and former MP Divya Spandana, popularly known as Ramya, sparked controversy after reacting to Supreme Court remarks during a stray dogs hearing.

Actor-politician Divya Spandana, also known as Ramya, has made a sharp remark on the Supreme Court hearing on the stray dogs matter (PHOTO: Instagram)
Actor-politician Divya Spandana, also known as Ramya, has made a sharp remark on the Supreme Court hearing on the stray dogs matter (PHOTO: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: January 8, 2026 15:40:47 IST

Who Is Divya Spandana Aka Ramya? Actress Sparks Row Amid SC’s Remark On Dogs: ‘Can’t Read A Man’s Mind Too, Don’t Know When He Will Rape’

Divya Spandana, better known as Ramya, didn’t hold back when she commented on the Supreme Court’s hearing about stray dogs. She compared the court’s remarks about how unpredictable a dog’s mood is to the way people can’t always read men.

What did the Supreme Court say on stray dogs case? 

Here’s what happened: On Wednesday, January 7, the Supreme Court said there’s no real way to know what kind of mood a dog’s in. This came up because some people challenged the court’s order about dealing with stray dogs, saying that if you treat animals with kindness, they won’t attack. 

Kapil Sibal, speaking for the petitioners, argued that dogs only attack when people invade their space. But Justice Vikram Nath pushed back, saying it’s not just about biting dogs can be threatening too. “How do you know? You can’t tell what mood a dog’s in when you wake up in the morning,” he said.

The hearing happened before a three-judge bench: Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria.

Actress and former MP Ramya sparks row

Ramya reacted sharply to the court’s comments. On Instagram stories, she wrote, “Can’t read a man’s mind too, don’t know when he will rape or murder, so put all men in jail?!”

This isn’t the first time Ramya has spoken out on social and civic issues. She’s known for her bold opinions. Just recently, she stirred things up when she commented on the Renukaswamy murder case.

After actor Darshan’s arrest, she posted that no one is above the law. “You don’t go around beating up people and killing them. A simple complaint would suffice, whether or not you believe justice will be served,” she wrote.

Later, she also called for justice for the victim’s family.

After her remarks, Ramya said she started getting rape and death threats. She filed a police complaint in Bengaluru against 43 social media accounts for sending her obscene messages and issuing threats. The authorities made several arrests in connection with these threats.

Who Is Divya Spandana Aka Ramya? Actress Sparks Row Amid SC’s Remark On Dogs: ‘Can’t Read A Man’s Mind Too, Don’t Know When He Will Rape’

What is the stray dogs row? 

Back in November, the Supreme Court had ordered that stray dogs be removed from places like hospitals, schools, bus stations, and railway stations. The dogs would be moved to shelters after getting sterilised and vaccinated.

Since the year before, the stray dogs issue has led to a number of protests in the country. As late as last weekend, hundreds of people flocked to the Jantar Mantar in Delhi in protest over the order of the Supreme Court to remove the stray dogs.

Popular musicians such as Mohit Chauhan and Rahul Ra were also present during the demonstrations, and they sang in the three-hour-long protest march, the Do or Die, One Day, One Voice, One Cause. They encouraged the citizens to come together to save the stray dogs.

It was also alleged by protestants that Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ought to be responsible of their inability in controlling the number of dogs in the capital with the addition that the stray dogs needed to be taken back to the area where they are picked so that they can be vaccinated and sterilised.

According to protestors, stray dogs were being punished because of MCD irresponsible vaccination and sterilisation.

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 3:29 PM IST
Who Is Divya Spandana Aka Ramya? Actress Sparks Row Amid SC’s Remark On Dogs: ‘Can’t Read A Man’s Mind Too, Don’t Know When He Will Rape’

QUICK LINKS