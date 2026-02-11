LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Diya Kumari? Rajasthan’s Finance Minister And Jaipur Royal Heir, Popularly Known As The ‘Princess Who Walks On The Streets,’ Presented Key Budget Plans Today

Who Is Diya Kumari? Rajasthan’s Finance Minister And Jaipur Royal Heir, Popularly Known As The ‘Princess Who Walks On The Streets,’ Presented Key Budget Plans Today

Diya Kumari presents Rajasthan Budget with ₹6,800 cr for tap water and ₹3,000 cr for solar parks in Bikaner and Jaisalmer.

Diya Kumari presents Rajasthan Budget. (Photo: X)
Diya Kumari presents Rajasthan Budget. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 11, 2026 16:49:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Diya Kumari? Rajasthan’s Finance Minister And Jaipur Royal Heir, Popularly Known As The ‘Princess Who Walks On The Streets,’ Presented Key Budget Plans Today

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented the State Budget for 2026–27 on Wednesday, announcing major allocations for tap water connectivity and renewable energy projects. 

The Budget proposed ₹6,800 crore to ensure tap water supply across rural and urban Rajasthan and nearly ₹3,000 crore for developing new solar parks in Bikaner and Jaisalmer.

In her speech, Kumari underlined the impact of structural reforms and prudent financial management, stating that Rajasthan’s economic size has expanded significantly under the present government.

You Might Be Interested In

₹6,800 Crore Push for Tap Water Under Jal Jeevan Mission

A significant portion of the Budget focuses on drinking water. Kumari announced that under the CM Jal Jeevan Mission, every village household will be connected to tap water at a cost of ₹4,500 crore. Additionally, ₹2,300 crore has been allocated to improve drinking water supply in urban areas.

The move aims to ensure universal access to potable water across Rajasthan.

₹3,000 Crore for Solar Parks in Bikaner and Jaisalmer

Emphasising renewable energy, the Finance Minister proposed ₹2,950 crore for setting up new solar parks in Bikaner and Jaisalmer. The project is expected to strengthen Rajasthan’s position as a leading solar energy hub in India.

Roads, Youth Employment and Economic Growth

The Budget also earmarks ₹1,400 crore for non-patchable roads and ₹600 crore for missing link roads to improve infrastructure.

Under the CM Self-Employment Scheme, interest-free loans and grants of up to ₹10 lakh will be provided to benefit 30,000 youth across the state.

Kumari said Rajasthan’s economy is estimated to reach ₹21,52,100 crore in 2026–27, while per capita income is projected to rise from ₹1.67 lakh to ₹2.02 lakh by the end of 2025–26.

Inspired by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’

In her address, Kumari said the government is working towards the vision of a developed Rajasthan by 2047 under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, guided by the principles of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.”

She emphasised the role of the poor, youth, farmers, and women in the state’s development journey.

Who Is Diya Kumari?

Born on January 30, 1971, in Jaipur, Diya Kumari belongs to the erstwhile Jaipur royal family and is the granddaughter of Maharaja Man Singh II. She is the daughter of Bhawani Singh, a decorated Army officer, and Padmini Devi.

Educated at Modern School (New Delhi), G.D. Somani School (Mumbai), and Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls’ School (Jaipur), she later pursued a diploma in Fine Arts from the Chelsea School of Arts, London.

Before entering politics, Kumari managed heritage properties including the City Palace, Jaigarh Fort, and several trusts, schools, and hotels. She also runs the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, which focuses on women’s empowerment and livelihood generation.

From Royalty to Politics

Kumari joined the BJP in 2013 and was elected as an MLA from Sawai Madhopur the same year. In 2019, she won the Rajsamand Lok Sabha seat with one of the highest victory margins in the country. She currently represents Vidhyadhar Nagar as an MLA and serves as Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister.

Popularly known as the “princess who walks on the streets,” Kumari is often noted for her public outreach and accessibility.

With her 2026–27 Budget, Diya Kumari has placed water access, renewable energy, infrastructure, and youth employment at the centre of Rajasthan’s development agenda.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro Update: Magenta Line Set To Become Longest Corridor With Maximum Interchanges And Most Underground Stations

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 4:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Diya KumarirajasthanRajasthan BudgetRajasthan Budget 2026Rajasthan Budget newsRajasthan newsWho is Diya Kumari

RELATED News

Bharat Bandh: Will Banks Remain Open On Wednesday, 12th February? Check SBI, PNB, ICICI And Other Bank Details

“You Are Sitting In Opposition, Because…”: Jagdambika Pal Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Ex-Congress Member Jab In Viral Exchange – WATCH

‘Rahul Gandhi Should Read All…’: Hardeep Singh Puri Destroys Congress MP Over ‘Absurd Epstein Files’ Claims, Slams Deceased Sex Offender

‘Deeply Shocked By The Tragic Shooting Incident in Canada’: PM Modi Extends Condolences After 10 Killed In High School Bloodbath

Delhi Metro Update: Magenta Line Set To Become Longest Corridor With Maximum Interchanges And Most Underground Stations

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge

IIM Lucknow, TimesPro invite applications for the 10th intake of the Chief Strategy Officers Programme

What Is ‘Pakadwa Vivah’? Viral Bihar Video Shows Drugged Student Kidnapped From Library, Forced Into Marriage In Samastipur – Watch

India’s Foundry Industry To Reach USD 42.5 Bn. By 2029: Bharat Foundry 360° Insight 2025 – 2047 Report

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

They Had Islands. He Had a Street Light.

El Paso Airspace Closed For 10 Days, All Flights Grounded By FAA Over ‘Special Security Reasons’- What We Know

Water Cut Alert in Mumbai: BMC Announces Supply to Be Suspended For 30 Hours Due To…: Check Dates, Timings, Full List of Affected Areas

Horoscope Tomorrow, February 12, 2026: Love, Family Matters & Financial Gains For Each Zodiac Sign Explained

DJ Ukiyo Marks One Year in Techno with a Grand, Star-Studded Night of Music, Energy, and Celebration

Who Is Diya Kumari? Rajasthan’s Finance Minister And Jaipur Royal Heir, Popularly Known As The ‘Princess Who Walks On The Streets,’ Presented Key Budget Plans Today

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Diya Kumari? Rajasthan’s Finance Minister And Jaipur Royal Heir, Popularly Known As The ‘Princess Who Walks On The Streets,’ Presented Key Budget Plans Today

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Diya Kumari? Rajasthan’s Finance Minister And Jaipur Royal Heir, Popularly Known As The ‘Princess Who Walks On The Streets,’ Presented Key Budget Plans Today
Who Is Diya Kumari? Rajasthan’s Finance Minister And Jaipur Royal Heir, Popularly Known As The ‘Princess Who Walks On The Streets,’ Presented Key Budget Plans Today
Who Is Diya Kumari? Rajasthan’s Finance Minister And Jaipur Royal Heir, Popularly Known As The ‘Princess Who Walks On The Streets,’ Presented Key Budget Plans Today
Who Is Diya Kumari? Rajasthan’s Finance Minister And Jaipur Royal Heir, Popularly Known As The ‘Princess Who Walks On The Streets,’ Presented Key Budget Plans Today

QUICK LINKS