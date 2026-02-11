LIVE TV
Delhi Metro Update: Magenta Line Set To Become Longest Corridor With Maximum Interchanges And Most Underground Stations

Delhi Metro Update: Once completed, the magenta line from Botanical Garden to Inderlok will have 65 stations, out of which 40 will be underground stations.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 11, 2026 15:52:24 IST

According to the press release, “The Indraprastha-Inderlok corridor of Phase-IV shall be implemented as an extension of the Magenta Line in view of the recently approved Phase-V (A) corridor, specifically Line 8 (Magenta Line) extension from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (Via Central Vista).”The Magenta Line would be the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro system, spanning over 89 km from Botanical Garden to Inderlok. After it is completely operational, the line, which will run from Botanical Garden to Inderlok, will operate totally as a driverless metro corridor.

“Following completion, the Magenta Line will have 21 interchange stations. At present, the operational stretch has four interchange stations-Kalkaji Mandir, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri West, and Hauz Khas. Additional 17 interchange stations will be added under Phase-IV and Phase V-(A), namely: Kalindi Kunj, Chirag Delhi, Terminal-1 IGI Airport, Peeragarhi, Pitampura (Madhuban Chowk), Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Azadpur, Pulbangash, Nabi Karim, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Indraprastha, Delhi Gate, New Delhi, and Inderlok. Out of these Central Secretariat, Azadpur, New Delhi, and Inderlok will be triple interchange stations,” said the press release. Once completed, the magenta line from Botanical Garden to Inderlok will have 65 stations, out of which 40 will be underground stations. The extensive interchange facilities of the Magenta Line are expected to reduce travel time, decongest major corridors, and provide seamless, end-to-end connectivity across the city.

Two important engineering landmarks of the Delhi Metro network are located on the Magenta Line, which further sets it apart. Hauz Khas, also on the Magenta Line, is the deepest underground Metro station (at around 29 meters), while Haiderpur Badli Mor, situated on this route, is the highest elevated Metro station in the system (rail level height of roughly 28.362 meters at Pier no 340). These significant events demonstrate the corridor’s superior technical and intricate engineering.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 3:39 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Delhi MetroDelhi Metro interchangesDelhi Metro newsdelhi metro news newDelhi Metro updateMagenta Line expansionMagenta Line longest corridorunderground stations Delhi Metro

