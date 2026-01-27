Who Is Gangster Goldy Brar? Here’s Why His Parents Arrested In Punjab’s Sri Muktsar Sahib

The parents of gangster Satinderjeet Singh, popularly known as Goldy Brar, Shamsher Singh and Preetpal Kaur, were arrested on Monday in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab, in connection with a 2024 ransom and death threat case. The case was registered at Police Station Sadar under FIR No. 233 dated December 3, 2024, under Sections 308(4), 351(1), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said the Brars were staying at a hotel near the Golden Temple in Amritsar at the time of their arrest. They will be produced before a Muktsar court on Tuesday morning.

What Triggered the Arrest

The arrest followed a complaint by Satnam Singh, a resident of village Udekaran, who alleged that he received multiple WhatsApp calls from a foreign number on November 27, 2024. The caller, claiming to be from the Bambiha gang, demanded Rs 50 lakh and threatened to kill Satnam Singh and his family if the ransom was not paid.

Similar threatening calls were reportedly received again on December 3, 2024, while Satnam Singh was traveling to work. He approached Police Station Sadar along with his brother, requesting strict legal action against the unknown perpetrators.

Police officials stated that the Brars were allegedly living without a legitimate source of income and surviving on money obtained through ransom and threats, which led to their arrest.

Who is Goldy Brar?

Satinderjeet Singh (Goldy Brar) is alleged to be the key conspirator in the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, in broad daylight in Mansa district, Punjab. Brar is said to have coordinated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to carry out the killing, reportedly to avenge the murder of Youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera in 2021.

A native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Brar moved to Canada in 2017 on a student visa and is accused of running extortion and contract killing networks from abroad. In May 2023, Canadian police placed him 15th on their “Top 25 Wanted” list. He has also been named in the killing of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhullar, alias Pehalwan.

The Government of India has designated Brar a terrorist under the Fourth Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, though the designation does not automatically carry punitive sanctions.

Ongoing Investigation

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana confirmed the arrests and said the investigation is ongoing. Police noted that the Bambiha gang was allegedly working with Goldy Brar at the time the threats were issued. Authorities are continuing to probe the extent of the Brars’ involvement in ransom and extortion activities.

