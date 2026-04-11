Who Is Harshit Bhatt? 23-Year-Old Noida Student’s Death in Water-Filled Pit Turns into Murder Case, Family Alleges Foul Play Against 3 Friends

A 23-year-old student died after drowning in a water-filled pit near the Supernova building in Sector 94, Noida. The incident happened around 4 pm on Wednesday. The student, Harshit Bhatt from Indirapuram, was studying physical education at a private university in Sector 125. Earlier that day, he had finished his sixth semester exam and then went out with three friends for a small outing. The group later reached a construction site behind the Supernova building, where there was a large pit filled with water at the proposed Noida Habitat and Convention Centre.

Who Is Harshit Bhatt? 23-Year-Old Noida Student’s Death in Water-Filled Pit

Harshit Bhatt, a physical education student who had just finished his sixth semester exam, died on Wednesday, April 8, after entering a water-filled pit behind the Supernova building in Sector 94 with three friends. On Friday, police registered a murder case at Sector 126 police station against his friends- Vyas, Krish, and Himanshu. Police said they are looking into all possible angles including his mother’s claim that it was murder and whether the group had consumed alcohol at the time of the incident.

How 23-Year-Old Noida Student’s Death in Water-Filled Pit?

According to police, Harshit, who lived in Indirapuram and studied at Amity University in Sector 125, went to the site with his friends after finishing his exam. The group allegedly entered the under-construction Noida Habitat and Convention Centre through a broken wall. The pit there, meant for basement work, was filled with water.

CCTV footage shows the four buying liquor from a nearby shop around 2:45 pm. Police said they drank alcohol before and after the exam, and beer cans and bottles were later found near the spot. Investigators believe the group, possibly under the influence, entered the water around 3:30 pm.

Did Noida Student Friends’ Account Match What Really Happened in Harshit Bhatt Case?

The friends told police that Harshit was the first to enter the pit. He initially swam near the edge and completed two rounds, but then moved towards the centre, where the water was deeper and the bottom was muddy. One of his friends tried to save him but got stuck in the sludge, after which they called for help.

Police, along with fire department teams, SDRF and NDRF, carried out a rescue operation. They used ropes to pull Harshit out from about 10 metres inside the pit. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

However, Harshit’s mother, Deepmala, has questioned this version. She alleged foul play, saying there were injury marks on his body and accused the three friends of killing him.

Harshit’s death comes months after 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta drowned in a water- filled pit in Sector 150. Youvraj was on his way home from Gurgaon when the accident occurred on the night of Jan 16-17. It has once again brought forth the safety lapses at construction sites and the authorities’ apathy.

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