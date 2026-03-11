Who Is Hemant Khandelwal? BJP Leader And Father Of 34-Year-Old Surbhi Khandelwal Who Died Of Heart Attack

Surbhi Khandelwal, the 34-year-old daughter of Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, died on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest.

BJP Madhya Pradesh’s Media In-Charge Ashish Aggarwal shared the news of her death on social media.

A special needs child, Surbhi was struggling with health issues for a long time, Aggarwal wrote.

She underwent her routine physiotherapy on Wednesday around 11:30, after which her health deteriorated. She took her last breath at 12:00 pm, Ashish Aggarwal shared.

Who Is Hemant Khandelwal?

Hemant Khandelwal is a seasoned Madhya Pradesh politician who is currently serving as the state’s unit leader of the BJP.

He is currently serving as a Member of the MP Legislative Assembly from the Betul constituency.

Previously, the BJP leader had served as an MP from 2008–09 in the 14th Lok Sabha and as an MLA in 2013 from his current legislative assembly seat.

An automobile and industry professional by background, he holds degrees in B.Com and LLB and has been actively involved in agriculture, dairy, and social service.

He held several key organisational roles within the BJP, including district president of Betul and treasurer of the Madhya Pradesh BJP.

He has also been entrusted with major election responsibilities in states such as West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh and currently serves as the chairman of the Kushabhau Thakre Trust.

Khandelwal returned to Betul from Bhopal after the news of his daughter’s demise reached him. The last rites of his daughter were performed at 5 PM in Betul.

Condolences Poured In

Several leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, expressed deep sympathies and grief over Surbhi’s death.

“The untimely demise of Surbhi Khandelwal, the esteemed daughter of the honorable state president of @BJP4MP, Shri @Hkhandelwal1964 ji, due to illness is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved family. I offer my humble tribute to her departed soul. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed and strength to the family. Om Shanti!” Yadav wrote.