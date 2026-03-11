LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Hemant Khandelwal? BJP Leader And Father Of 34-Year-Old Surbhi Khandelwal Who Died Of Heart Attack

Who Is Hemant Khandelwal? BJP Leader And Father Of 34-Year-Old Surbhi Khandelwal Who Died Of Heart Attack

Surbhi Khandelwal, the 34-year-old daughter of Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, died of cardiac arrest, prompting condolences from several political leaders including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Surbhi Khandelwal, the 34-year-old daughter of Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, died of cardiac arrest (Image: X)
Surbhi Khandelwal, the 34-year-old daughter of Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, died of cardiac arrest (Image: X)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: March 11, 2026 19:26:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Hemant Khandelwal? BJP Leader And Father Of 34-Year-Old Surbhi Khandelwal Who Died Of Heart Attack

Surbhi Khandelwal, the 34-year-old daughter of Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, died on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest.

BJP Madhya Pradesh’s Media In-Charge Ashish Aggarwal shared the news of her death on social media.

A special needs child, Surbhi was struggling with health issues for a long time, Aggarwal wrote.

You Might Be Interested In

She underwent her routine physiotherapy on Wednesday around 11:30, after which her health deteriorated. She took her last breath at 12:00 pm, Ashish Aggarwal shared.

Who Is Hemant Khandelwal?

Hemant Khandelwal is a seasoned Madhya Pradesh politician who is currently serving as the state’s unit leader of the BJP.

He is currently serving as a Member of the MP Legislative Assembly from the Betul constituency.

Previously, the BJP leader had served as an MP from 2008–09 in the 14th Lok Sabha and as an MLA in 2013 from his current legislative assembly seat.

An automobile and industry professional by background, he holds degrees in B.Com and LLB and has been actively involved in agriculture, dairy, and social service.

He held several key organisational roles within the BJP, including district president of Betul and treasurer of the Madhya Pradesh BJP.

He has also been entrusted with major election responsibilities in states such as West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh and currently serves as the chairman of the Kushabhau Thakre Trust.

Khandelwal returned to Betul from Bhopal after the news of his daughter’s demise reached him. The last rites of his daughter were performed at 5 PM in Betul.

Condolences Poured In

Several leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, expressed deep sympathies and grief over Surbhi’s death.

“The untimely demise of Surbhi Khandelwal, the esteemed daughter of the honorable state president of @BJP4MP, Shri @Hkhandelwal1964 ji, due to illness is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved family. I offer my humble tribute to her departed soul. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed and strength to the family. Om Shanti!” Yadav wrote.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 7:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

LPG Panic In UP: Amid Shortage Rumours, People Flee With Gas Cylinders In Basti As Iran–Israel War Sparks Supply Fears, Watch

Row Erupts After Rape-Convict Godman Asaram Visits Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, Social Media Fumes ‘People Are Welcoming Him Like A God. Sick!’

Hyderabad–Phuket Air India Express Flight Triggers Panic Due To Nose-Wheel Malfunction, Runway Damaged After Hard Landing, But Passengers Safely Deplaned, Watch

Bihar Shocker: Speech-Impaired 17-Year-Old Boy, Who Mistakenly Cheered Abhishek Sharma’s Wicket, Beaten To Death During T20 World Cup Final; Accused Still On The Run

LPG Shortage: Delhi High Court’s Lawyers Canteen Stops Main Course Service Amid Unavailability Of Gas Cylinders; Only Fruit Chaat, Salads To Be Served

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Farman Khan? Viral Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa Bhonsle Marries Muslim Boyfriend, Seeks Police Protection Amid Family Opposition

Who Is Hemant Khandelwal? BJP Leader And Father Of 34-Year-Old Surbhi Khandelwal Who Died Of Heart Attack

Goboult Launches Mustang Sprint True Wireless Earbuds With Transparent Automotive Inspired Design, 60 Hour Battery Life And ANC At Just Rs…

Bharat’s Bold Blackout: Charu Parashar and UMB Pageants’ Urmimala Baruah Redefine Luxury at Paris-Milan Fashion Weeks with Begum Noir Mastery

Odisha SSB Recruitment 2026: Apply for 883 Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Posts Here

Oil Prices Going To Rise? Iranian Military Tells World To ‘Get Ready For $200 Per Barrel’ Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

RRB Nursing Superintendent Exam 2026 Admit Card Out: Download Hall Ticket For Exam Here

What Is NOPO? Iran’s Elite Counter-Terror Unit Accused Of ‘Serial Human Rights Violations’ Now Tasked With Protecting ‘New’ Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Amid Israeli Death Threats

IPL 2026 Schedule REVEALED: Virat Kohli’s RCB to Face Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28; MI Meet KKR | Complete List of Indian Premier League Fixtures

Why Did Ustad Bhagat Singh Director Apologise To Mahesh Babu? A Simple Tweet From Actor’s Loyal Fan Stirred A Controversy Online

Who Is Hemant Khandelwal? BJP Leader And Father Of 34-Year-Old Surbhi Khandelwal Who Died Of Heart Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Hemant Khandelwal? BJP Leader And Father Of 34-Year-Old Surbhi Khandelwal Who Died Of Heart Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Hemant Khandelwal? BJP Leader And Father Of 34-Year-Old Surbhi Khandelwal Who Died Of Heart Attack
Who Is Hemant Khandelwal? BJP Leader And Father Of 34-Year-Old Surbhi Khandelwal Who Died Of Heart Attack
Who Is Hemant Khandelwal? BJP Leader And Father Of 34-Year-Old Surbhi Khandelwal Who Died Of Heart Attack
Who Is Hemant Khandelwal? BJP Leader And Father Of 34-Year-Old Surbhi Khandelwal Who Died Of Heart Attack

QUICK LINKS