Who Is Kamruddin Alias 'Baba'? Occult Practitioner And Self-Styled Godman Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Delhi's Peeragarhi Triple Murder Case

Peeragarhi Triple Murder Case: Occult practitioner and self-styled godman Kamruddin alias ‘Baba’, arrested in connection with the discovery of three bodies inside a car near the Peeragarhi flyover in Delhi, has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Who Is Kamruddin Alias 'Baba'? Occult Practitioner And Self-Styled Godman Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Delhi's Peeragarhi Triple Murder Case (Photo Credits: Facebook)
Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 16, 2026 04:48:22 IST

Peeragarhi Triple Murder Case: Kamruddin alias ‘Baba’, arrested in connection with the discovery of three bodies inside a car near the Peeragarhi flyover in Delhi, has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody. The case, which has raised serious concerns, is being probed from multiple angles, including possible financial links.

According to police officials, the accused is currently under interrogation, and investigators are examining his interactions with the victims before their deaths.

Who Is Kamruddin Alias ‘Baba’?

Police say Kamruddin projected himself as a faith healer who claimed to cure various illnesses. His visiting cards reportedly advertised “treatment for every disease,” attracting people dealing with health issues and personal distress.

Additional DCP Sachin Sharma stated that preliminary findings suggest the accused allegedly used promises of medical or spiritual healing to gain the trust of individuals. “Most of the people who have approached him did so seeking remedies for illnesses,” the officer said, adding that investigators are verifying whether he selectively targeted certain individuals or exploited anyone who sought his help.

Authorities are also examining the financial dimension of his activities, including possible monetary transactions linked to his followers.

Investigation Expands After Three Bodies Found In Car

The case came to light after Delhi Police received a PCR call reporting three individuals lying unconscious inside a parked car near the Peeragarhi flyover. When officers reached the spot and opened the vehicle, they found the bodies of Randhir, Shivnaresh, and Laxmi.

Sources indicate that Kamruddin had met the three victims before their deaths and was known to them, making him a key figure in the investigation. The vehicle had reportedly been stationed at the location for nearly an hour before police were alerted.

Officials said the probe remains ongoing, and any additional individuals found to be connected will be brought under scrutiny as the investigation progresses. Police are continuing to question the accused and verify all leads to establish the sequence of events and the potential motive behind the deaths.

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 4:48 AM IST
QUICK LINKS